Researchers at Deakin University have launched a first-of-its-kind project exploring how Australian households and small businesses with solar and or battery systems can sell their excess clean energy to others without the technology. From pv magazine Australia Deakin University researchers have announced they will trial a virtual energy network (VEN) to explore how consumers and the broader electricity network can benefit from peer-to-peer trading of excess energy generated by rooftop solar. Led by Deakin Business School, the VEN trial will allow eligible residents and small businesses throughout ...

