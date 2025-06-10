Wayve and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a first-ever plan to develop and launch public-road trials of Level 4 (L4) fully autonomous vehicles in London. This announcement marks the UK as the largest market where Uber has announced an intention to pilot autonomous vehicles. These trials will combine Wayve's industry-leading Embodied AI platform with Uber's global mobility network, marking a significant step forward in bringing autonomous vehicles to the streets of Europe at scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610938773/en/

Wayve and Uber partner to launch autonomous driving trials in the UK

This opportunity has been enabled by the UK Secretary of State for Transport's announcement today of an accelerated framework for self-driving commercial pilots, a crucial step towards making the UK a world leader in this technology. Wayve and Uber will collaborate with the UK Government and Transport for London on the permitting and regulatory approval process prior to launch.

London and other UK cities represent complex driving environments, with significantly different road layouts and traffic laws compared to locations in the US, where a majority of global L4 testing has until now been conducted. The lessons learnt from the UK will therefore be a major step forward in the development of L4 technology for deployment in cities around the world.

Alex Kendall, CEO and Co-founder of Wayve, commented:

"This is a defining moment for UK autonomy. With Uber and a global OEM partner, we're preparing to put our AI Driver technology into real service on the streets of London, delivering on our AV2.0 vision for scalable autonomy. Our Embodied AI learns to drive anywhere, in any vehicle, and this trial brings us closer to bringing safe and intelligent driving to everyday rides across the UK and beyond."

Andrew Macdonald, President and Chief Operating Officer of Uber, added:

"We're excited to take the next step in our journey with Wayve, bringing autonomous mobility to one of the world's busiest and most complex urban environments. Wayve's globally scalable AV2.0 approach makes them an ideal partner to bring Uber's autonomous vision to reality in new cities around the world. Our vision is to make autonomy a safe and reliable option for riders everywhere, and this trial in London brings that future closer to reality."

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said:

"Today's agreement, between two leading names at the forefront of the sector, is a fantastic vote of confidence in this new technology.

"By fast tracking pilots of self-driving vehicles to spring 2026, we are excited to see safety-first tests that will drive growth, create 38,000 jobs and add £42bn to our economy."

AV2.0: The Foundation for Global Autonomy

Wayve's AI-first approach, known as AV2.0, moves beyond the constraints of traditional AV systems that rely on HD maps, hand-coded rules, or geofenced domains. Instead, Wayve's end-to-end Embodied AI learns from experience like a human driver, enabling it to adapt to new roads, vehicles, and cities with unprecedented efficiency.

This capability was recently demonstrated in Wayve's Global Roadshow, where a single AI Driver navigated 90 cities in 90 days across Europe, North America, and Japan-handling dense urban streets, rural tracks, and complex highway conditions with minimal prior exposure.

Alex Kendall, CEO and Co-founder of Wayve, commented:

"We drove through Tokyo, Milan, and Montana-all with the same AI model. That's the power of AV2.0. It's what gives us the confidence to launch a driverless ride-hailing service with Uber, starting in London and expanding to other cities around the world."

Next Phase of the Partnership

In 2024, Wayve and Uber announced a multi-year collaboration to integrate Wayve's Embodied AI into vehicles operating on the Uber platform. This next phase moves the partnership into live operational trials on UK roads, building toward scaled deployment in key European markets. Further details on the OEM partner and trial timeline will be shared in the coming months.

Wayve and Uber are committed to delivering safe, convenient, and intelligent autonomous driving services, unlocking new mobility opportunities while reinforcing the UK's leadership in next-generation transportation.

About Wayve

Founded in 2017, Wayve is the leading developer of Embodied AI technology for automated driving. Their advanced AI software and foundation models for autonomy enable vehicles to perceive, understand, and navigate any environment, enhancing the usability and safety of autonomous driving systems. Wayve is developing mapless and hardware-agnostic Embodied AI products for automakers and fleet owners, accelerating the path from assisted to automated driving. Backed by top investors like SoftBank Group, NVIDIA, and Eclipse Ventures, Wayve's mission is to reimagine mobility with embodied intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.wayve.ai.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610938773/en/

Contacts:

Wayve

media@wayve.ai

Uber

press@uber.com