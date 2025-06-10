Anzeige
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
10.06.2025 10:36 Uhr
VT MARKETS CELEBRATE FIRST SEASON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED ON VIP VISIT TO TYNESIDE

SYDNEY, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets celebrated a first season in partnership with Newcastle United by visiting the North East of England to congratulate the club on a history-making campaign, which saw the Magpies secure a return to the UEFA Champions League.

VT MARKETS CELEBRATE FIRST SEASON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED ON VIP VISIT TO TYNESIDE

The achievement marked another milestone in Newcastle United's modern era, following Carabao Cup success at Wembley in March; the club's first domestic trophy win in 70 years.

The Magpies' Champions League qualification also coincides with VT Markets' 10th anniversary. To celebrate shared success, VT Markets hosted a premier client experience in Newcastle, headlined by a visit to St. James' Park.

As the club's Official Financial Trading Partner, VT Markets' guests were welcomed to Tyneside with a bespoke behind-the-scenes itinerary, designed to showcase Newcastle United both on the pitch and at the heart of the community.

Guests were guided on an exclusive tour of the club's training facility with legends, Rob Lee and Kevin Nolan, gaining insight into a high-performance environment which has been the basis for Eddie Howe and his team's success this season. The visit continued with a VIP matchday experience at the season-concluding fixture against Everton with club legend Mick Quinn dropping in with a pre-match Q&A.

Dandelyn Koh, Global Brand and PR Lead at VT Markets reflected, "We are incredibly proud of Newcastle United and what they've accomplished this season. This is more than a football milestone- it's a story about defying expectations, about choosing progress over comfort, and about staying focused under pressure."

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, added: "Our partnership with VT Markets has given us more opportunities to engage with our supporters globally.

"Being able to welcome VT Markets to St. James' Park this season has created new relationships and strengthened our connection with one of our valued partners."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702116/VT_MARKETS_CELEBRATE_FIRST_SEASON_IN_PARTNERSHIP_WITH_NEWCASTLE_UNITED.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vt-markets-celebrate-first-season-in-partnership-with-newcastle-united-on-vip-visit-to-tyneside-302477466.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
