Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 08:04
6,260 Euro
-1,57 % -0,100
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3306,41011:08
6,3406,41011:08
Dow Jones News
10.06.2025 10:51 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
10-Jun-2025 / 09:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
                        Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:     J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 05 June 2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 09 June 2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   0.58           3.23          3.81      211,483,988 
reached 
Position of previous notification 1.37           2.52          3.88 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJMZDW83               1,230,259                  0.58 % 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                1,230,259                  0.58 % 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
Cash-settled Equity  17/09/2025  17/09/2025 Cash          1,884,432             0.89 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  23/09/2025  23/09/2025 Cash          5,215               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  24/09/2025  24/09/2025 Cash          1,720,143             0.81 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  02/10/2025  02/10/2025 Cash          3,197               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  13/11/2025  13/11/2025 Cash          524                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  02/12/2025  02/12/2025 Cash          321                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  17/12/2025  17/12/2025 Cash          1,512,669             0.72 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  30/01/2026  30/01/2026 Cash          7,759               0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  29/04/2026  29/04/2026 Cash          469                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  05/05/2026  05/05/2026 Cash          181                0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  07/05/2026  07/05/2026 Cash          16,317              0.01 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  02/06/2026  02/06/2026 Cash          10,001              0.00 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  09/06/2026  09/06/2026 Cash          1,649,119             0.78 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  08/07/2026  08/07/2026 Cash          13,880              0.01 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity  04/08/2026  04/08/2026 Cash          12,423              0.01 
Swap 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2      6,836,650             3.23 % 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
JPMorgan Chase & 
Co. 
JPMorgan Chase 
Bank, National 
Association 
J.P. Morgan 
International 
Finance Limited 
J.P. Morgan 
Capital Holdings 
Limited 
J.P. Morgan                   3.23%                   3.77% 
Securities plc 
 
JPMorgan Chase & 
Co. 
JPMorgan Chase 
Holdings LLC 
J.P. Morgan 
Broker-Dealer 
Holdings Inc. 
J.P. Morgan 
Securities LLC 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 09 June 2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  392286 
EQS News ID:  2153060 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2153060&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2025 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
