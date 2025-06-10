Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Named Official Sponsor of The 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", "Chow Tai Fook Jewellery", the "Group" or the "Company" SEHK stock code: 1929), the leading Chinese jeweller, announced today that it serves as the exclusive sponsor from the jewellery industry for the 15th National Games of the People Republic of China (the "National Games") and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities & the 9th National Special Olympic Games, the People's Republic of China. As part of this sponsorship, the Group also leads the design and crafting of the official medals for China's premier multi-sport events. Ms Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman, and Mr. Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group attended the 15th National Games Medal Unveiling Ceremony held today in Guangzhou, where the official medals for competition and mass participation events were revealed. The 15th National Games will take place in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau from 9 to 21 November 2025.

The National Games, held every four years, is China's most prestigious sporting event, showcasing a vast array of the nation's finest athletic talents. This year is particularly noteworthy and relevant, with the games to be held for the first time across three cities in the Greater Bay Area - the region in which Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's legacy began. The Group's sponsorship demonstrates its unwavering commitment to supporting Chinese athletics, a relationship that has flourished over the years. As the leading Chinese jeweller renowned for its creative mastery, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery is deeply rooted with a strong presence in China, creating an increasing impact globally and resonating with audiences beyond its home markets.

Exclusive Sponsor from Jewellery Industry

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's collaboration with the 15th National Games represents a significant milestone in the brand's ongoing transformation journey. As the exclusive sponsor from the jewellery industry, the Group's appointment as the official designer and creator of the 15th National Games medals is a testament to its leadership in design and aesthetics excellence. The Group is honoured to team up with Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts on the design of the medals, which prove to be a dynamic exchange of design expertise and creative synergy.

Each medal, designed with the highest degree of precision, celebrates the dedication and excellence of China's finest athletes, while bridging the realm of sports and cultural heritage. The Chow Tai Fook Jewellery design team, in line with its storied reputation, has exhibited exceptional meticulousness, refining the medal designs through countless iterations in pursuit of perfection.

Taking inspiration from the 15th National Games' official emblem, the medals of the competition and mass participation events feature a three-layered hierarchical 3D structure, expressed through regional floral emblems from the three host cities, symbolising unity and boundless vitality. Three sets of concentric Möbius rings on the outer edge represent connection and endless possibilities, and the edge of the medal is adorned with 66 ridges, paying tribute to the 66-year history of the National Games. In addition, the wave-like patterns on both medals delineate the convergence of the rivers across Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. The ring of each medal features a "Tongxin Knot" inspired by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, in which a steel rainbow is transformed into a cultural totem and emerges as a symbol of the creativity and cultural harmony of the Greater Bay Area.

The medal design of the competition events captures the collective spirit of connection and growth within the Greater Bay Area. The Games' official emblem complemented by the patterns of the peony, known as the King of Flowers which also symbolises the flourishing Greater Bay Area buoyed by China. These design elements seamlessly blend the region's rich heritage with its modern identity at the same time as celebrating athletic prowess and reinforcing the Group's commitment to showcasing the beauty and richness of Chinese culture to the world.

Championing Sports Development

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's commitment to Chinese athletics extends beyond mere partnership. For decades, the Group has championed and supported national sports, intertwining cultural heritage with forward-thinking development.



The Group took a major step forward in 2022 by establishing the Cheng Kar-Shun Champion Development Foundation, which provided RMB 120 million to the Beijing Sport University Education Foundation. This initiative aims to support more young people in pursuing their dreams and contribute to the national athletic development. This substantial investment is able to support elite athlete development, youth training programmes, and career opportunities for national athletes. Through enhanced training initiatives, expanded youth programmes, and stronger synergies between athletics and education, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is honoured to have a role in strengthening China's position in international sports hand-in-hand with nurturing the nation's next generation of athletes.

Mr. Conroy Cheng and Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairmen of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group , stated jointly, "For nearly a century, we have perfected the art of exquisite design, and now we are bringing that mastery to China's most prestigious sporting event. When a winner holds one of our medals, they are celebrating success from their hard work and effort as well as our 96 years of dedication in preserving Chinese cultural heritage. We have taken the expertise and creativity that we have garnered over time to reimagine something meaningful and worthy of today's champions. Each piece tells two stories - one of outstanding athletic achievement, and another of our nation's artistic soul. These medals are not just awards; they are timeless symbols of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's journey from a humble beginning in Guangzhou to a global Chinese jewellery house."

Mr. Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, added , "This collaboration advances our long-term commitment to supporting national initiatives in athletic talent development and sportsmanship. We are proud to contribute to China's vision of becoming a leading sporting nation whilst upholding our own dedication to innovative design. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery continues to make the enlightening connection of heritage with contemporary design, inspiring future generations to reach new heights."

###

Photo Captions

Officiating guests attended the medal unveiling ceremony of the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China. From left to right: Ms Zheng Wei, Former Head Coach, China Women's National Basketball Team

Mr Yeung Tak-Keung, Head of National Games Coordination Office, Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of HKSAR Government

Mr Cui Jian, Vice Chairperson of the Guangdong Executive Committee of the 15th National Games and Head of the Sports Bureau of Guangdong Province

Mr Huang Ming-Zhong, Director of the Office of the Organising Committee for the 15th National Games, Deputy Director of the Guangdong Executive Committee for the 15th National Games and Deputy Secretary-General of Guangdong Province

Ms Sonia Cheng, Vice-chairman, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Mr Kent Wong, Managing Director, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Mr Pun Weng-Kun, Coordinator of the Preparatory Office for the Organisation of the Macau Competition Zone of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

Mr Su Bing-Tian, Chinese Track and Field Athlete, and Dean, School of Physical Education, Jinan University Official Medals of Competition Events Official Medals of Mass Participation Events

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group" SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group firmly upholds the vision: "To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation", drawing on nearly a century of legacy and success.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" has become an emblem of tradition, celebrated for its bold designs and an unwavering attention to detail. Building upon a rich heritage and a foundation of trust, the Group is not only widely recognised for honouring traditions but also for fostering deep, meaningful connections with a diverse customer base through its exquisite jewellery. The Group's long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has been integral to its success over time and has become synonymous with excellence, value and authenticity.

As a leading Chinese jeweller, the Group believes in blending contemporary cutting-edge designs with traditional techniques to create jewellery that can be passed down from generation to generation. Every collection is thoughtfully conceived and crafted to reflect the stories of our customers, celebrating the special moments in their lives. Committed to growing alongside our customers, the Group embraces a spirit that aspires to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into the fabric of their lives.

Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO and MONOLOGUE.

The Group is committed to delivering sustainable long-term value creation for its stakeholders by enhancing the quality of earnings and driving higher value growth. With an extensive retail network across China and multiple locations globally, along with a growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing targeted online-to- offline ("O2O") strategies to strengthen its competitiveness in today's omni-channel retail environment.

Media Enquiries:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Haide Ng

Associate Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 3115 4402

Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com

Acky Chan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 3115 4403

Email: ackychan@chowtaifook.com

SOURCE: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chow-tai-fook-jewellery-group-named-official-sponsor-of-the-15th-national-games-o-1037603