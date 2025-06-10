Sungrow has launched the PowerTitan 3. 0 battery energy storage system (BESS), built around a 684 Ah cell and a fully liquid-cooled silicon carbide power conversion system. From ESS News Chinese inverter and BESS supplier Sungrow has unveiled its next-generation PowerTitan 3. 0 storage platform. It features the industry's first mass-producible 684 Ah cell and an all-liquid-cooled silicon carbide (SiC) power conversion system. The single platform supports multiple configurations, enabling broad, global application versatility. All functional modules are standardized and can be flexibly deployed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...