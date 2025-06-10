First Vendor Ever to Achieve 'Excelling' Trajectory Rating Two Years Running

Phenom, an applied AI company specialising in human resources, has been named a Strategic Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition for the fifth year in a row. Phenom is the first Strategic Leader across all previous Talent Acquisition 9-Grids to receive the 'Excelling' trajectory assessment for two consecutive years a distinction that underscores the company's accelerating innovation and market performance.

Fosway Group evaluates vendors based on performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and trajectory. Phenom's position as a Strategic Leader reinforces its role in solving complex talent acquisition challenges from attracting and engaging candidates to converting them into hires by delivering AI, automation, and connected insights that drive real customer outcomes.

"Phenom is the first Strategic Leader across all previous Talent Acquisition 9-Grids that has been assessed as 'Excelling' in Trajectory for two consecutive years," said Dr. Sven Elbert, Lead Analyst for Talent Acquisition, Fosway Group. "With a focus on innovation and potential to serve enterprise customers effectively, Phenom continues to accelerate its performance and potential compared to both itself previously, as well as the wider market as a whole."

Built for Depth, Impact and Scalability

Designed to meet the use case, compliance requirements, and complexity of global organisations, Phenom's integrated approach delivers deep functionality with AI and automation that addresses talent acquisition needs within the context of the organisation's greater goals.

Phenom's pioneering "Levels of automation" framework provides guided pathways for AI adoption, allowing organisations to start where they're comfortable and gradually advance their AI maturity from basic automation to fully autonomous processes. This focus enables faster adoption, higher ROI and real-time alignment between hiring teams and business goals. Phenom's AI-driven platform ensures that every feature works together seamlessly to accelerate hiring, improve decision-making and deliver better experiences throughout the talent lifecycle.

AI Innovation Driving Measurable Results

Phenom continues to advance the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered Talent Experience platform. With innovations in Generative and Agentic AI for sourcing and screening to engaging and interviewing, Phenom is enabling employers to attract and hire talent more efficiently.

Global customers have:

Achieved 24% faster hiring, $1M ROI and 150,000+ automations globally

Reduced time to hire to 14 days with 5x more quality job seekers

Reached a nearly zero-cost sourcing model in nine months using AI

Saved 600+ recruiter hours with automation in one quarter

"Being recognised as the only Strategic Leader to achieve this level of momentum two years in a row especially in a year that spotlights AI's role in talent acquisition reflects how quickly and meaningfully our platform is advancing," said Joanna Keel, Product Marketing Manager at Phenom. "For TA teams, it means they can rely on Phenom to not only meet today's hiring demands, but also adapt to what's next with tools that reduce manual work, improve decision-making and create better experiences across the board."

Breakthrough AI for Every Talent Acquisition Challenge

Seamlessly integrated with Phenom's award-winning Talent CRM and talent marketing capabilities, the platform's AI innovations enhance every stage of the hiring journey with automation and personalisation. These capabilities help teams move faster, reduce effort, and hire with confidence:

Comprehensive talent relationship management with intelligent candidate recommendations, fit scoring, automated workflows, and personalised engagement campaigns

Advanced sourcing and outreach using X+ Source to identify and engage quality candidates at scale

AI-powered screening and interview tools that improve decision-making, reduce bias, and provide real-time insights

Intelligent workflow automation for scheduling and candidate engagement

Flexible hiring support for contingent workers, events, and executive recruitment scenarios

In addition to a strong European presence, more than 700 companies around the world are successfully adopting Phenom's Intelligent Talent Experience platform to help candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become highly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

To learn more about Phenom's leadership position, read the report. To learn why Phenom continues to receive industry accolades, request a demo.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Agentic AI and Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (5 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimising HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

