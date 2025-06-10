Take a Chef launches a white-label solution for the vacation rental industry, integrating private chef services into leading hospitality platforms

MADRID, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a Chef, the Spanish company known for offering private chef experiences in homes around the world, has launched a new technology platform designed specifically for the vacation rental sector. With €20 million in revenue in 2024, operations in over 100 countries, and a network of 70,000 chefs, the company is expanding its reach by offering Private Chef Manager, a white-label solution for tourism operators and rental companies.

The new platform allows vacation rental operators, villa agencies, and property managers to embed personalized culinary experiences into their service offering without developing their own technology. With a modular design and API integration, Take a Chef's system connects professional chefs with travelers directly through third-party platforms. This makes it easy for operators to offer premium dining experiences inside the accommodation while maintaining full control of the guest journey.

The platform is fully customizable to match each operator's brand and is built to help increase average booking value, set their offering apart from competitors, and improve guest retention. For guests, it means a smoother and more elevated experience. For companies, it means more value with less complexity.

Take a Chef's white-label solution is already active in more than 260 cities and has been adopted by leading tourism brands. It supports a seamless integration of private chef services into the digital booking flow, enabling vacation rental companies to diversify their revenue and improve guest satisfaction without handling logistics or chef recruitment.

Beyond helping operators, the platform is also designed to empower professional chefs. Through Private Chef Manager, chefs can manage their entire business from a single dashboard. This includes creating proposals, setting availability, handling client communication, processing payments, sending invoices, and selling through multiple channels. The goal is to reduce the administrative burden for chefs while opening access to a global client base.

Take a Chef currently works with more than 300 companies in the travel and hospitality space. Its largest market is the United States, which represents 40 percent of its business. Spain, where the company was founded, accounts for 5 percent. With consistent growth and a strong international presence, Take a Chef is positioning itself as a technology leader in the food and travel space.

"This marks a turning point for the vacation rental industry," said Rubén López, Co-founder of Take a Chef. "For ten years we've built one of the largest networks of private chefs in the world. Now we're offering a technology solution that allows any travel company to scale that service professionally and with ease."

The company's new approach highlights its evolution from a culinary service provider to a full-scale tech partner. Take a Chef is redefining what it means to travel well, bringing chefs, operators, and guests together in a more connected and delicious way.

