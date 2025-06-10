QA Systems GmbH: QA Systems Launches AI Controller to Secure and Simplify AI Adoption

The self-hosted gateway platform offers centralized control, real-time visibility, and cost transparency for organizations using LLMs like GPT, Google Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, LLaMA and others.

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Systems, a leading provider of software tools for safety-critical and business-critical environments, announced the launch of AI Controller, a self-hosted platform that empowers organizations to adopt and scale AI with full control, cost transparency, and uncompromised security, without the complexity or inflated pricing of traditional enterprise platforms.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face growing concerns over data privacy, compliance, and uncontrolled API use. AI Controller addresses these challenges by acting as a centralized gateway between client users and Large Language Models (LLMs) offering a unified access point that simplifies governance and improves operational visibility.

"AI should be a strategic advantage, not a security, cost or compliance risk" said Andreas Sczepansky, CEO and President at QA Systems. "We created AI Controller as a simpler, smarter way to secure and scale the adoption of AI by centralizing the management of LLMs. It provides the core AI gateway benefits (security, governance and cost control) needed to use AI with confidence, without disrupting existing workflows."

Key Features:

Self-hosted and flexible deployment (cloud, on-premise, or air-gapped)

Centralized API key management and role-based access control to unlimited LLMs

Use tracking and response caching to reduce unnecessary costs

Full auditability with unlimited logging and configurable data retention

Open, provider-agnostic architecture compatible with all OpenAI-style APIs

AI Controller is developed by QA Systems, a trusted name in safety-critical software tooling for over 25 years. AI Controller draws on that legacy to bring robust governance and control into the AI space.

Availability:

AI Controller is now available with a 30-day free trial at www.ai-controller.ai

Pricing is based on Maximum Concurrent Accesses (MCAs): a use-based model that reflects the number of simultaneous LLM requests. Every plan includes the full feature set with no hidden fees.

For more information, contact QA Systems at: info@ai-controller.ai

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qa-systems-launches-ai-controller-to-secure-and-simplify-ai-adoption-302476408.html