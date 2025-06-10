Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 11:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QA Systems GmbH: QA Systems Launches AI Controller to Secure and Simplify AI Adoption

The self-hosted gateway platform offers centralized control, real-time visibility, and cost transparency for organizations using LLMs like GPT, Google Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, LLaMA and others.

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Systems, a leading provider of software tools for safety-critical and business-critical environments, announced the launch of AI Controller, a self-hosted platform that empowers organizations to adopt and scale AI with full control, cost transparency, and uncompromised security, without the complexity or inflated pricing of traditional enterprise platforms.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face growing concerns over data privacy, compliance, and uncontrolled API use. AI Controller addresses these challenges by acting as a centralized gateway between client users and Large Language Models (LLMs) offering a unified access point that simplifies governance and improves operational visibility.

"AI should be a strategic advantage, not a security, cost or compliance risk" said Andreas Sczepansky, CEO and President at QA Systems. "We created AI Controller as a simpler, smarter way to secure and scale the adoption of AI by centralizing the management of LLMs. It provides the core AI gateway benefits (security, governance and cost control) needed to use AI with confidence, without disrupting existing workflows."

Key Features:

  • Self-hosted and flexible deployment (cloud, on-premise, or air-gapped)
  • Centralized API key management and role-based access control to unlimited LLMs
  • Use tracking and response caching to reduce unnecessary costs
  • Full auditability with unlimited logging and configurable data retention
  • Open, provider-agnostic architecture compatible with all OpenAI-style APIs

AI Controller is developed by QA Systems, a trusted name in safety-critical software tooling for over 25 years. AI Controller draws on that legacy to bring robust governance and control into the AI space.

Availability:

AI Controller is now available with a 30-day free trial at www.ai-controller.ai

Pricing is based on Maximum Concurrent Accesses (MCAs): a use-based model that reflects the number of simultaneous LLM requests. Every plan includes the full feature set with no hidden fees.

For more information, contact QA Systems at: info@ai-controller.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qa-systems-launches-ai-controller-to-secure-and-simplify-ai-adoption-302476408.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.