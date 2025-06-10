Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A3E4UV | ISIN: SE0021148160 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KP
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 09:15
1,546 Euro
-1,02 % -0,016
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 08:15 Uhr
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Viscaria secures 45 MW of electricity ahead of mine reopening

Viscaria today announces that the company has signed a connection agreement enabling the delivery of 45 megawatts of electricity to support the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The agreement represents an investment in the electricity infrastructure required to enable a sustainable mine start-up.

The connection agreement with Vattenfall Eldistribution allows for the supply of fossil-free electricity and aligns with Viscaria's goal of becoming one of the five percent of the world's copper mines with the lowest carbon emissions. Through deliberate technical choices -regarding vehicles, modes of transport, and suppliers - this goal can be achieved. A reliable and stable supply of fossil-free electricity is a fundamental requirement for operating a modern, electrified mining operation with minimal climate impact.

"We have high ambitions in everything we do. This agreement creates a strong foundation for a long-term partnership and marks an important step in establishing responsible copper production in northern Sweden," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria.

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Olsson, CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 703 - 420 570
Email: jorgen.olsson@viscaria.com

Karin Svensson, Head of Communications
Mobile: +46 (0) 761 - 169 190
Email: karin.svensson@viscaria.com

info@viscaria.com or www.viscaria.com

About Viscaria
Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).


