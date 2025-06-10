Money20/20 the world's leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, has wrapped its Europe show in Amsterdam after three jam-packed days of the boldest conversations and biggest shifts in the European financial landscape. With thousands of attendees from over 2200 companies and nearly 100 countries, Money20/20 Europe has proved one thing: Europe isn't playing catch-up it's shaping what's next.

The event stages showcased a lineup of 450 industry leading speakers from 40 countries, with women representing 45% of all speakers. Compelling keynotes from financial powerhouses included Steven van Rijswijk, CEO at ING; Evelien Witlox, Director of Digital Euro at ECB; and TS Anil, CEO at Monzo to name a few.

Financial regulators gathered at the exclusive inaugural Money20/20 Policy Exchange for closed-door discussions aimed at accelerating innovation across three critical sectors: cryptocurrency regulation, Open Finance data access frameworks, and cross-border policy developed in partnership with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Several major announcements were launched live including from Revolut, Klarna Visa, Mastercard Deutsche Bank, Enfuce Shuttle, Kraken Ivy, LSEG, NYSE and NomuPay. Money20/20 in partnership with FXC Intelligence also launched the report How Will Europe's Money Move in the Future? 2025's View of 2035. A forward-looking, data-driven analysis of how Europe's cross-border payments ecosystem is set to transform over the next decade.

The show also unveiled eight startups set to disrupt the industry, with Sinpex taking home the award for Money20/20's Startup Pitch competition. The startups taking the briefing stage also included: Oscilar, AbbeyCross, Indicio, Carbon Equity, Esca, Nekod, and ChainComply.

Key themes from the show included the accelerating momentum behind stablecoins and digital currencies, AI's fast-moving impact on fraud, identity, and personalised finance, and open banking's evolution into an open data economy. Industry leaders debated Europe's role in global fintech competitiveness, while regulation and sovereignty emerged as defining forces shaping the region's financial future.

"This year's show was alive with optimism and intent to create the future of finance," said Suzy Pallett, Executive Vice President of Money20/20 Europe. "We saw regulators, banks, startups, and tech giants taking decisive action and making bold moves that will transform tomorrow's financial landscape. The energy was electric, and the connections made here will shape what comes next as we collectively create the future of Europe's financial ecosystem."

"Money20/20 continues to be a key milestone for us each year, making it the perfect stage to announce our new partnership with Deutsche Bank," said Greg Ulrich, Chief AI Officer at Mastercard. "This will bring open banking-powered account-to-account payments to merchants across Europe."

Money20/20, FINTECH.TV, Cheddar, and NYSE launched "Taking Stock" a game-changing new fintechTV show set to launch in mid August broadcasting live from the NYSE trading floor on 11 Wall Street and from major fintech events worldwide.

"The NYSE has long been a platform for partnership, where innovation begins and transformation takes shape," said Joe Benarroch, Head of Content, Media Partnerships Distribution, NYSE Group. "The launch of Taking Stock, in collaboration with Money2020, Fintech TV, and Cheddar, is a testament to our commitment to bringing fresh perspectives to the market conversation. Together, we're opening new doors for storytelling and insight at the intersection of business, culture, technology, and finance."

