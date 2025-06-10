Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings & Events Debuts in Fresno, CA

The Company's Second Location in Fresno, CA.

FRESNO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events proudly announces the opening of Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings, its second location in Fresno, CA. This expansion strengthens the company's presence in Central California and adds to its growing portfolio of more than 75 venues nationwide. Designed for today's busy couples, Wedgewood Weddings' signature all-inclusive model makes planning effortless-saving time, trimming costs, and minimizing stress-while delivering a spectacular celebration from start to finish. At Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings, lodge-inspired architecture meets refined elegance to create a breathtaking backdrop for unforgettable weddings.

"Casa del Rio is poised to become the premier wedding venue in the greater Fresno area," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "It offers everything today's couples are seeking: expansive outdoor spaces, serene water views, indoor-outdoor versatility, and a uniquely restored indoor setting. Combined with Wedgewood Weddings' expertise, this venue will quickly become the most sought-after destination for unforgettable celebrations in the region."

Pondside Meadows Ceremony Site at Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings

Set against a serene woodland backdrop, Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings blends rustic grandeur with refined finishes. The venue's signature Pondside Meadows ceremony site is a standout feature, where couples exchange vows beside still waters under a striking wooden pergola, surrounded by seasonal blooms. A natural aisle lined with wooden chairs completes the picturesque setting, ideal for everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.

For receptions, the Grand Hall impresses with vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and circular chandeliers that cast a warm, romantic glow over the authentic log cabin architecture. The adjacent Cocktail Patio, featuring a stone fireplace and twinkling string lights, offers a relaxed and inviting space for guests to mingle while enjoying sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.

The Suiteat Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings

The venue also features two thoughtfully designed preparation suites to enhance the pre-ceremony experience. The Suite includes professional vanity stations, cozy lounge seating, and refreshment service, all under rustic wooden ceiling beams, providing a serene sanctuary for getting ready. The Lounge offers a modern-meets-mountain retreat with comfortable seating, entertainment options, and refreshments, ensuring both comfort and style for all parties.

As with every Wedgewood Weddings location, Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings offers customizable all-inclusive wedding packages expertly managed by an experienced on-site team. From vendor coordination to day-of execution, the planning process is streamlined so couples can focus on enjoying every moment of their celebration.

Casa del Rio by Wedgewood Weddings is now booking weddings for 2026 and beyond. To learn more or to schedule a tour, visit https://www.wedgewoodweddings.com/casadelrio .

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at more than 75 stunning venues across the country. We make planning effortless with all-inclusive, fully customizable packages that save time, save money, and reduce stress-without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring your vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore our venues and start planning today at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

