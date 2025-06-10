Sama Among Top Three Inspiring Workplaces Across Middle East and Africa

Certified B Corp garnered high marks for inspiring wellbeing and inclusion, as it continues to scale responsible AI-data operations across North America, Europe and Africa

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Sama , the leader in purpose-built, responsible enterprise AI with agile data labeling for model training and performance evaluation, today announced it has ranked third overall in the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards for the Middle East & Africa region . The independent judging panel also awarded Sama special recognition for Inspiring Wellbeing and Inspiring Inclusion, underscoring the company's commitment to a "PeopleFirst" culture that delivers both social impact and business performance for its global customers.

Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with The Engage Group , evaluates entrants on six pillars-Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice and Employee Experience-requiring detailed proof of investment rather than survey scores alone. Now in its tenth year, the program recognizes organizations that demonstrate how prioritizing people fuels sustainable growth. Sama's placement alongside industry leaders such as Intelcia and KEO International Consultants reflects its holistic approach to employee wellness, professional development and community impact.

"Our mission has always been rooted in the reality that talent is evenly distributed, yet opportunity is not," said Wendy Gonzalez, CEO at Sama. "Being honored for wellbeing and inclusion validates the systems we have built - everything from in-house psychologists and a fully equipped clinic, to robust career-path training - that allow our teams to innovate responsibly for some of the world's most demanding AI applications."

Matt Manners, founder of Inspiring Workplaces Group, added, "Sama exemplifies how a PeopleFirst strategy translates into competitive advantage. At a time when AI is reshaping work, companies that put their people at the center are best positioned for long-term success."

A registered public benefit corporation, Sama has helped nearly 70,000 individuals lift themselves out of poverty through formal digital-economy employment and upskilling. Women comprise 51% of the workforce, 40% of senior managers and 67% of the executive team, while an in-house wellness program pushed employee-reported wellbeing to 77% in 2024, up four points year over year. These investments translate directly into business outcomes: Sama consistently delivers a 98% first-batch acceptance rate through its SamaAssure quality guarantee, lowering the total cost of ownership for Fortune 50 enterprises and 40% of FAANG companies that rely on the company's data annotation and model-evaluation services.

Sama was one of only two tech companies and the sole data-annotation provider on the Inspiring Workplaces 2025 list. This accolade adds to other recent honors for Sama's workplace culture, including Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity.

About Sama

Sama is a global leader in data annotation solutions for computer vision, generative AI and large language models. Our solutions minimize the risk of model failure and lower the total cost of ownership through an enterprise ready ML-powered platform and SamaIQ, actionable data insights uncovered by proprietary algorithms and a highly skilled on-staff team of over 5,000 data experts. 40% of FAANG companies and other major Fortune 50 enterprises, including GM, Ford and Microsoft, trust Sama to help deliver industry-leading ML models.

Driven by a mission to expand opportunities for underserved individuals through the digital economy, Sama is a certified B-Corp and has helped more than 68,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. An MIT-led Randomized Controlled Trial has validated its training and employment program. For more information, visit www.sama.com .

Sama Media Contact:

press@samasource.org

SOURCE: Sama

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sama-among-top-three-inspiring-workplaces-across-middle-east-and-1037460