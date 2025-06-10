AbTherx, Inc: AbTherx and Wield Therapeutics Partner to Advance New Antibody Therapies

AbTherx's highly efficient research planning and partnering process enabled Wield, an early-stage startup, to achieve concept-to-collaboration within weeks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / AbTherx, Inc., a biotechnology company with innovative transgenic technologies that simplify and accelerate antibody discovery, today announced an antibody discovery partnership with Wield Therapeutics, Inc. The partnership will leverage AbTherx's innovative Atlas Full Human Diversity Transgenic Mouse technology to deliver antibodies against a target selected by Wield.

AbTherx's antibody discovery platform is built on two decades of experience and utilizes evolutionary intelligence to identify diverse and developable human antibody sequences. This collaboration leverages AbTherx's novel, patent-pending Atlas Full Human Diversity Mouse, an updated industry standard with a strong IP position that generates fully human antibodies with affinities and diversity required for efficient, successful drug development. AbTherx is committed to enabling discovery-stage startups access to best-in-class transgenic technologies for antibody discovery. Through its innovative technologies and a deeply collaborative partnering model, AbTherx uniquely enables startups to efficiently manage resources, timelines, and technical risk.

"This partnership with Wield Therapeutics is an exciting example of how AbTherx has streamlined our platform and business model to better serve small, innovative biotech companies," said Justin Mika, Chief Executive Officer of AbTherx. "Our teams worked together to rapidly establish this partnership, progressing from initial contact to project initiation in just a few weeks. By combining AbTherx's platform expertise, extensive experience in antibody discovery, and flexible engagement models, we ensured a swift and seamless start. The speed of the collaboration highlights our dedication to fostering innovation in antibody discovery with accessible and startup-friendly terms."

"We are thrilled to partner with AbTherx. Their extensive experience in antibody engineering and exceptional flexibility in addressing our specific needs make them an ideal collaborator for Wield. This partnership is a significant step forward in advancing our therapeutic goals," said Wield's CEO, Jennifer Low.

Beyond the Full Human Diversity Mouse featured in this collaboration, AbTherx's Atlas Mouse Platform also includes the Binary Fixed Light Chain Mouse, designed to streamline the development, engineering, and manufacturing of bispecific antibodies. Additionally, the Long CDR3 Mouse leverages a rare, naturally occurring phenomenon to simplify antibody-based targeting of complex transmembrane proteins, such as GPCRs and ion channels. Leading organizations in antibody therapeutics-from top 10 pharmaceutical companies to virtual startups-have rapidly adopted the AbTherx Platform, resulting in over 50 initiated programs across more than a dozen partners in the past nine months.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wield has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbTherx will receive research payments and is eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales of products.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive license from Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and Freedom to Operate. For over 20 years, a core group of AbTherx's scientists have worked together to push the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, resulting in more than 1,000 successful discovery campaigns and the development of 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

About Wield Therapeutics, Inc.

Wield Therapeutics is focused on developing genetics-driven solutions for autoimmune diseases. Led by an experienced team with a history of success in drug development, including innovative approvals and significant exits, Wield is committed to a fast, high probability of technical success (PTS) approach. Wield leverages genetic validation and predictive biomarkers to increase clinical success and shorten trial timelines. Learn more at www.wieldtx.com.

AbTherx Media Contact

Stacey Borders

stacey@abtherx.com

SOURCE: AbTherx, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/abtherx-and-wield-therapeutics-partner-to-advance-new-antibody-therapies-1037551