VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: RESULT OF AGM, NAME CHANGE AND WEBSITE 10-Jun-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 June 2025 VVV RESOURCES LIMITED (To be renamed: VVV SPORTS LIMITED) ("Company") RESULT OF AGM, NAME CHANGE AND WEBSITE The Company (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the Aquis Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday, 9 June 2025, all resolutions were duly passed. Adoption of new strategy The Company will invest and develop businesses in the Sports and Media Sector with a focus on Racket Sports such as Padel Tennis, Pickleball and Beach Tennis as well as more traditional sports including Tennis, Football, Boxing and Motor Racing. Change of name and website. The Company's change of name to "VVV Sports Limited" will take place. The change of name is expected to become effective imminently and the Company will make a further announcement following the completion of the change of name. The Company's ticker will remain as "VVV" on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange. In order to reflect the new name, the Company's website will be changed to www.vvvsports.vg. Admission Application will be made for a total of 281,542,214 new Ordinary Shares comprising: the 90,000,000 Subscription Shares, 190,220,932 R8 Noteholder Shares and the 1,321,282 Ex-Director Shares, to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective on or around 8.00 a.m. on or around 16 June 2025. Total Voting Rights Following Admission of the Placing Shares, the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 299,302,718, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure of 299,302,718 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Circular. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Jonathan Rowland, Chairman info@vvvresources.co.uk Company Guy Miller +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 392290 EQS News ID: 2153084 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

