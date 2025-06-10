Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market worth $8.44 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade (High-purity Grade, Standard Grade), Type (Fluorite-based, Fluorosilicic Acid), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Online Retailers), Application (Intermediate in Chemical Reactions, Fuming Agents), End-use Industry (Catalysts, Fluorocarbons) - Global Forecast to 2030", anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2025 to USD 8.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The market for anhydrous hydrofluoric acid (AHF) is expanding, driven by main factors associated with its important applications in particular end-use industries. One of these is a strong increase in the demand for fluorocarbons, which are mainly used for refrigeration and air conditioning, providing AHF. AHF is a necessary component in the semiconductor and electronics industry for the crucial etching and cleaning of silicon wafers. The growth in the production of high-tech devices, including computers and semiconductor devices, is attributed to economic and geopolitical reasons, particularly in China and South Korea, which resulted in the surging demand for AHF in the market. The chemical and petrochemical industry is expected to accelerate the growth of the AHF market as it is an important intermediate for making fluorinated compounds. Furthermore, it continues to be used as a catalyst for alkylation processes (to provide high-octane gasoline), which is important due to higher refinery capacities.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market"

140 - Tables

60 - Figures

200 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219918129

Fluorite-based is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market segment, by type, during the forecast period

The fluorite-based segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market because it is the primary raw material for AHF production, and there is high availability and existing industrial applications. Fluorite, or fluorspar, is a naturally occurring mineral containing mainly calcium fluoride and is processed into AHF through a reaction with sulfuric acid, which is the recognized and established industry standard for the production of AHF. The fluorite-based method is preferred because it can be scaled up due to the high consumer demand from key industries such as fluorocarbons. AHF is required in fluorocarbon industries, primarily to produce refrigerants for air conditioning systems, and in the semiconductor industry for etching silicon wafers during chip manufacturing. The fluorite-based segment also has a stronghold on AHF sales in the petrochemicals industry, as AHF is commonly used as a catalyst in alkylation processes to produce high-octane gasoline, fueling other global industries. The nuclear market is also contributing to the growth of this segment, as fluorite-based AHF is used to produce uranium hexafluoride and process uranium fuel.

High-purity grade is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market by grade, during the forecast period

The high-purity grade is expected to be the largest segment in the AHF market by grade because of its critical importance to certain precision-driven industries with stringent quality standards. The high-purity grade of AHF contains the fewest impurities and is therefore critical for applications where even traces of contamination could cause failure, especially in the semiconductor and electronics industries. In this example, high-purity AHF is used to etch and clean silicon wafers in the manufacture of microchips and requires ultra-clean materials to ensure function in ever-smaller and complicated 3D architectures. Another industry, the pharmaceutical market, also helps drive this segment, as high-purity AHF is needed for the assembly and synthesis of fluorinated active pharmaceutical ingredients, where drug purity is critical for drug safety and efficacy amid increased global demand for the next-generation of pharmaceutical drugs. In this case, high-purity AHF is very important because there are more contaminants that can impact the safety and efficacy of drugs that are being made using the standard-grade AHF. The nuclear industry is also a segment that will offer growth opportunities as high-purity AHF is essential for the manufacture of uranium hexafluoride used in nuclear fuel processing, where impurities would interrupt nuclear reactions. The fluorocarbons or refrigeration sector also points to high-purity AHF being the primary choice of grade for the production of high-quality refrigerants for some cooling systems needing compliance with environmental standards.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219918129

Direct sales is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market, by distribution channel, during the forecast period

The semiconductor and electronics sector is expected to be the largest end-use industry in the market for AHF over the forecast period on account of its essential dependence upon ultra-pure chemicals in order to produce high-end electronic devices in conjunction with the exponential global demand for devices such as smartphones, notebooks, and IoT technologies. AHF is a critical component in semiconductor manufacturing processes, especially in cleaning and etching silicon wafers, where trace amounts of impurities can undermine the functionality and integrity of microchips. The fast-paced advancement of technologies like AI and green energy technologies like solar cells further accelerates the demand for semiconductors. Thus, the demand for AHF continues to rise. Furthermore, the continuous miniaturization of electronic components necessitates extremely high accuracy and purity, and thus, AHF becomes a necessity for ensuring quality and yield during production.

Intermediate in chemical reactions segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market by application, during the forecast period

Among AHF applications, intermediate in chemical reactions will be expected to be the largest in the AHF market due to its importance as a reagent to make many fluorinated compounds in various industries. In the chemical industry, AHF was widely used for many years as an intermediate to manufacture fluorochemicals, such as fluorocarbons, which help manufacture refrigerants, which are used in cooling and refrigeration appliances due to the demand for energy efficiency. Conversely, the petrochemical industry is also an important user of this application, which uses AHF to produce fluorinated intermediates in the production of agrochemicals and specialty chemicals as essential components of value-added processes in agriculture. For example, AHF enables intermediate use in producing high-performance lubricants in petrochemical applications and surfactants. The nuclear industry relies on AHF as an intermediate to produce uranium hexafluoride, an important compound used in uranium processing related to nuclear fuels aimed at promoting nuclear energy.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219918129

Catalyst is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period

It is expected that the catalyst segment will account for the largest share of the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid (AHF) market in terms of end-use industry since AHF is a critical contributor to the petrochemical industry as a catalyst in the alkylation process to produce high-octane gasoline, a necessity for global fuel sustainability. AHF can also enhance the reaction of olefins with isobutane to produce alkylate, which is a high-quality gasoline blending component that can improve fuel economy for low-emission fuels required by refineries and thereby drive demand. The chemical industry also helps to establish the dominance of this segment as AHF is also used as a catalyst to create several fluorinated compounds not limited to intermediates for agrochemicals and specialty chemicals relevant to agricultural and industry applications.

Worker Safety: AHF is a dangerous and corrosive substance, however, with proper training and use, involves minimal risk with a wide variety of applications. AHF's catalytic properties also help the production of unique fluorocarbons used for refrigerants in cooling systems through chemical synthesis. The trend in air conditioning is anticipated to grow, especially with urbanization and excessive global warming. The nuclear industry is also a part of this segment since AHF catalyzes reactions in the processing of uranium relevant to the nuclear fuel supply chain where some countries or entities intend to use more nuclear energy.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the AHF market, namely, Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay (Belgium), LANXESS (Germany), Orbia Flour & Energy Materials (Mexico), and Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co.Ltd. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Companies and Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Copper Tubes Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Heavy Construction Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anhydrous-hydrofluoric-acid-market-worth-8-44-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302477329.html