Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
10.06.2025 12:42 Uhr
RAINBOWCO Upgrades Global Brand Strategy, Strengthening GENMA's Leadership in High-End Equipment

NANTONG, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAINBOWCO (SZ002483), a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, announced a significant brand strategy upgrade. Effective from September 1, 2025, the GENMA-KALMAR joint brand will unify under GENMA, aligning with global trends toward market consolidation in high-end equipment.

This strategic consolidation aims to create a clearer global brand identity for GENMA and enhance synergies with the KOCH brand. RAINBOWCO's portfolio includes three core brands:

  • GENMA, delivers high-end equipment globally, offering five key solutions: shipyard/material yard/workshop lifting solutions; marine & offshore engineering lifting solutions; bulk material handing solutions; terminal cranes; and multi-functional high-efficiency material handler.
  • GENMA-KALMAR, a joint brand with Finnish sustainable material handling leader KALMAR, specializing in RTG, RMG and STS for global container ports. The brand will transition to GENMA this September.
  • KOCH, a renowned provider of bulk material handling solutions with an 80-year legacy, was acquired by RAINBOWCO in 2019. Its capabilities expanded further in 2023 with the integration of FLSmidth's bulk material and mining equipment divisions, transforming KOCH into a comprehensive solutions provider spanning the entire bulk material handling value chain.

Susan Zha, General Manager of the Terminal Container Handling Solution SBU, emphasized that this brand upgrade is crucial for future operations. She stated, "This transition reflects our commitment to better management for our brand operations, and we have high hopes that the consistency in product technology standards, supply chain systems, and service frameworks, position us for greater success in the market."

The upgrade follows RAINBOWCO's strategic acquisition of KALMAR's heavy crane business in 2022, which integrated a core team to bolster GENMA-KALMAR's technical capabilities and global operational reach. This initiative has already yielded significant successes, key achievements include 40 RTGs for Damietta and 50 RTGs for Marsa Maroc.

Martin Wu, CEO of RAINBOWCO, reiterated the company's focus on high-end equipment. He noted, "At RAINBOWCO, we are dedicated to high-end equipment, and as we expand our manufacturing and assembly bases, aiming to better serve our customers worldwide."

Founded in 2003, RAINBOWCO has established five production bases and employs over 3,600 people worldwide. Its annual revenue for 2024 has surpassed $1 billion. The brand invites global partners to join them at the TOC Europe 2025 exhibition during 17-19 June 2025, where they will showcase the latest advancements at their booth GENMA SOLUTIONS_J18. Learn more: https://www.genmasolutions.com/

@RAINBOWCO & Product Logos_GENMA, GENMA-KALMAR, and KOCH

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693863/0522.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rainbowco-upgrades-global-brand-strategy-strengthening-genmas-leadership-in-high-end-equipment-302477587.html

