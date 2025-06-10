Anzeige
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 12:42 Uhr
BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Tyra Completion Test Successfully Met

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to earlier communication by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") related to the Tyra Completion Test. Based on demonstrated achieved production, and oil production above expectations, BlueNord is pleased to announce that the Tyra Completion Test has successfully been met under the RBL banks' requirements.

Following 7 months of observed production, the Tyra Completion Test has been assessed using parameters that better reflects the underlying performance of the Tyra facilities, accounting for both oil- and gas production, as well as ramp-up period related to the facility availability.

With the Tyra Completion Test met, the Company expects to shortly declare the USD 253 million cash distribution, expected to be paid as a return of paid-in capital.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--tyra-completion-test-successfully-met,c4161152

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-tyra-completion-test-successfully-met-302477590.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
