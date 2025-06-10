Atos International: Eviden-built JUPITER supercomputer listed as the most powerful system in Europe and 4th worldwide

Paris, France - June 10, 2025 -Eviden, the Atos Groupproduct brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI announces that 57 Eviden-built supercomputers are listed in the TOP500 and in the Green500, the global listings of the world's most powerful and most energy-efficient supercomputers. This number of Eviden systems in the TOP500 has more than doubled in five years and positions Eviden as the third-largest manufacturer worldwide in terms of systems listed, and the first in Europe, Latin America and India.

With JUPITER ranked #4in the TOP500 and its JEDI partition again #1 in the Green500, and ROMEOalso placing #2 in the Green500, this edition highlights Eviden's strong commitment to innovation, performance and energy-efficiency, accelerating the use of AI and large-scale simulation in science, research and technological innovation.

JUPITER, unlocking a new era to accelerate Europe's scientific breakthrough

As Europe's most powerful HPC and AI system, JUPITER is unlocking a new era of scientific and technological advancement. With the capability to perform 1 quintillion double-precision operations per second once fully operational, this groundbreaking supercomputer is already surpassing 790 petaflops-a key milestone in tackling today's most complex challenges and strengthening Europe's technological leadership.

From dramatically improving extreme weather forecasts to accelerating breakthroughs in climate science, sustainable energy, AI, quantum research, and structural biology, JUPITER will empower researchers, industries, public organizations across Europe to drive innovation at an unprecedented scale.

Built by the ParTec-Eviden consortium, the system has been procured by the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and is operated by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC). The JUPITER Booster partition, supplied by Eviden and based on its BullSequana XH3000, is equipped with around 24,000 NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, which are optimized for highly parallel applications - such as training AI models, Large Language Models or numerically demanding simulations.

JUPITER is also setting new standards in terms of energy efficiency - with more than 60 billion floating point operations per watt, JUPITER is the most efficient computer of Exascale-scale systems in the world. Besides its highly efficient Direct Liquid Cooling system provided by Eviden, JUPITER is also designed to use the waste heat generated in operation to heat buildings and will be integrated into the Jülich campus heating network.

Eviden leading the Green500, showcasing its long-term Commitment to sustainable computing

Eviden leading the Green500 for the second edition in row, with the only two systems - JUPITER's JEDI partition (#1 for the third time) and ROMEO - above 70 billion floating point operations per watt (GFlop/Watt)1, is the recognition for years of innovation towards more sustainable technologies. While the need for HPC and AI is growing, their energy demands is also moving exponentially, raising critical sustainability and efficiency challenges. Eviden has been addressing these challenges for years, through continued innovation in system architecture, Direct Liquid Cooling, and software optimization to ensure scalable, responsible growth.

Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Global Head of Advanced Computing, Eviden, Atos Group said "We are extremely proud to see Eviden-built systems still the top first spots of the Green500 and JUPITER listed as the 4th most powerful AI supercomputer in the world. Having delivered JUPITER and its Modular Data Center in 9 months is a major achievement and we look forward to seeing it reach its full exascale capacity once fully operational. These TOP500 and Green500 results are a strong recognition of Eviden's global role in the HPC and AI landscape, reinforcing our leadership across Europe, LATAM, and India - and our continued commitment to building greener, more efficient systems that will shape the next era of computing."

***

About Eviden

Evidenis the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together 4,200 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Constance Arnoux - constance.arnoux@eviden.com- +33 6 44 12 16 35

1 A higher GFlop/watt rating means the supercomputer performs more calculations using less electricity, resulting in greater efficiency that is both better for the environment and cheaper to operate.

Attachment