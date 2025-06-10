Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.: Idaho Strategic Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results from Three Different Target Areas at the Golden Chest Mine

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold drill results from multiple areas at its 100% owned Golden Chest Mine, located in the Murray Gold Belt of northern Idaho. The recent drilling campaign has yielded significant intercepts in three different key areas- the Paymaster Veins, the Bush and Jumbo Veins, and the Claggett Vein-each demonstrating robust gold mineralization near existing underground infrastructure. These results underscore the Golden Chest Mine as a target-rich environment and reinforce IDR's commitment to its production-backed exploration strategy.

Drill intercepts are reported in grams of gold per tonne and in drilled thickness, as indicated in the tables below:

Hole Target: Paymaster From (m) To (m) Drilled Thickness (m) Gold Assay (gpt) GC 24-273 Paymaster Vein 174.4 176.4 2.0 4.85 including 175.9 176.4 0.5 18.50 GC 25-304 Paymaster Vein 235.6 236.9 1.3 9.60 including 236.1 236.9 0.8 14.98

The Paymaster Veins, located south of the current underground workings, are two moderately dipping gold-bearing veins flanking a quartz monzonite sill. The geological continuity and prior high-grade intercepts from the Paymaster have advanced it to the pre-development stage for conceptual mine planning. The Paymaster is one of the primary areas of current mine reserves and remains open for exploration along strike and down-dip for potential future resource expansion. Idaho Strategic typically plans its exploration efforts in the Paymaster area to align with the winter months due to the relative ease of drilling close to the mine with readily available support when needed. However, the Company is expediting its planned drilling in the Paymaster area and moving in a drill rig next week.

Hole Target: Bush/Jumbo From (m) To (m) Drilled Thickness (m) Gold Assay (gpt) GC 25-281 Bush Vein 53.5 55.9 2.4 6.90 including 53.5 54.5 1.0 15.90 GC 25-281 Bush Vein 63.8 65.4 1.6 5.38 including 63.8 64.4 0.5 8.83 including 64.8 65 0.2 10.30 GC 25-296 Bush Vein 61.6 63.8 2.2 2.48 including 63.6 63.8 0.2 11.70 GC 25-299 Jumbo Vein 70.7 71.5 0.8 8.33 GC 25-299 Bush Vein 74.8 75.4 0.6 4.83 GC 25-301 Jumbo Vein 72.4 72.7 0.3 8.50 GC 25-301 Bush Vein 81.7 83.4 1.7 10.55 including 82.1 82.60 0.5 31.40

The Bush and Jumbo Veins, located above and to the north of the current underground workings, are characterized by high-grade gold-quartz veins in the hangingwall of the Idaho Fault. Recent in-fill drilling in this area has confirmed significant gold grades and positions it as a likely area of future gold resources and reserves. The proximity of the Bush and Jumbo Veins to existing infrastructure and to the planned location of the Murray Mill allows for future development with greater operational efficiencies. The Bush and Jumbo Veins have historically shown consistent mineralization, and these latest in-fill drill results reinforce its future production potential.

Hole Target: Klondike From (m) To (m) Drilled Thickness (m) Gold Assay (gpt) GC 25-281 Claggett Vein 69.5 72.5 3 4.14 including 70.3 70.54 0.24 24.40 GC 25-301 Claggett Vein 99.6 101.4 1.8 5.94 including 99.6 99.85 0.25 29.30 GC 24-269 Popcorn Vein 218.7 218.9 0.2 8.67 GC 24-271 Idaho Vein 385.4 389.9 4.5 2.87 including 389.6 389.9 0.3 29.10

The Claggett Vein, situated north of the current underground workings, is an emerging target with recent drilling revealing high-grade intercepts in previously underexplored ground. While the Claggett Vein is well documented in historic reports, these results prove that there is potential for additional discoveries where historic data gaps exist. The Claggett Vein is open down dip and along strike to the north. Additionally, with the planned development of an underground drill station, IDR will be positioned to drill both the newly discovered Red Star area and historic footwall veins such the Claggett, Popcorn, and Katie-Dora within the same drill holes.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow, commented, "Our team is well into the busiest year in corporate history and the company is executing nicely. Reinvesting cash flows from ongoing operations across our asset base is the at the core of our production-backed exploration (and development) business plan - balancing sustained gold production with resource expansion and additional discovery. We now have 7 geologists on staff as we move into the prime months for exploration in 2025. Along with supporting geophysics, soil sampling, drilling, and other contractors, our geos are focused not only at the Golden Chest but across the broader Murray Gold Belt and our extensive REE holdings.

The drill results from the Paymaster Veins, the Bush and Jumbo Veins, and the Claggett Vein are a testament to the Golden Chest Mine's continued potential and our team's disciplined strategy. These additional high-grade intercepts, particularly in areas so close to our existing operations, give us a good base toward future production while supporting our plans for the buildout of the paste backfill plant and the new Murray Mill. In addition to the current underground drilling from the existing 941 level, development of a second underground drill station is now underway that will take approximately two months to complete and allow for greater flexibility in drill targeting and mine planning. We also broke ground on a new warehouse building that will aid in streamlining operations as our mine and mill crews eventually consolidate at the Golden Chest (yes, our accountants volunteered to do the foundation dirt-work for this building also)."

The image above shows the location of the Paymaster veins, the Bush/Jumbo veins, and the Claggett vein in relation to the current underground infrastructure at the Golden Chest Mine. Additionally, grade-thickness is also visible for the Paymaster veins and the Bush/Jumbo veins. Grade-thickness has not been estimated for the Claggett vein, as more drilling is needed.

Qualified person

IDR's Vice President of Exploration, Robert John Morgan, PG, PLS is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. Drill core samples from the Golden Chest Mine are analyzed by American Analytical Services, Inc., an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory in Osburn, Idaho, using 30-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates to ensure analytical accuracy, with results reviewed by a Qualified Person.

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections.

