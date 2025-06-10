Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Expands New Discovery With 21.6 Metres of 4.82 g/t Au Including 7.0 Metres of 11.86 g/t Au, and 22.2 Metres of 2.09 g/t Au Including 10.0 Metres of 3.54 g/t Au at Philibert

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQX:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce additional results from its 20,000-metre expansion drilling campaign at the Philibert gold property, located just 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's ("IAMGOLD") Nelligan project and 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec (the "Philibert Project": Northern Superior: 75%, SOQUEM: 25%).

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole; see Table 1):

PB-25-498: 4.82 g/t Au over 21.6 metres (583.0 m to 605.1 m), including 11.86 g/t Au over 7.0 metres (595.0 m to 602.0 m): located beneath and south of current resource and 200 metres along strike from new discovery in PB-25-484 with 2.48 g/t Au over 18.0 metres (620.0 m to 638.0 m), including 7.02 g/t Au over 4.9 metres (621.1 m to 626.0 m) (see press releases dated March 25, 2025) ;

PB-25-501: 2.09 g/t Au over 22.2 metres (447.8 m to 470.0 m), including 3.54 g/t Au over 10.0 metres (460.0 m to 470.0 m), located beneath and south of the current resource pit 175 metres up dip of PB-25-498; and

New Discovery Expanded Outside Current Resource Pit: These results, along with PB-25-484, now define a new high-grade zone over a 200-metre strike length and more than 150 metres of vertical extent.

"Discovering high-grade mineralization with strong continuity and scale is always meaningful-but finding it directly beneath an open-pit resource adds significant strategic value. It opens the door to a phased development approach, potentially improving project economics and strengthening the long-term outlook. These results continue to reinforce our view that Philibert has the potential to become a long-life asset with substantial upside," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"These results reinforce the exceptional growth potential at Philibert and extend a new high-grade discovery that remains entirely outside the current open-pit resource envelope of 1.71 million ounces at 1.1 g/t Au (Inferred) and 279,000 ounces at 1.1 g/t Au (Indicated). With three holes now outlining a 200-metre strike and over 150 metres of vertical continuity, we are seeing clear potential to expand the mineralization and define a significant underground resource base. This area is quickly becoming a priority for future drilling, and our evolving geological and structural interpretation will be key in unlocking its full potential," added Adree DeLazzer, Vice President of Exploration.

Figure 1: Longitudinal View looking NE front cut, 2024 and 2025 intersections highlighted in bold, New Zone for PB-25-498 and PB-25-501.

Figure 2: Oblique View looking North uncut, 2024 and 2025 intersections highlighted in bold, New Zone for PB-25-498 and PB-25-501.

Drilling Results

Drillhole PB-25-498 intersected 4.82 g/t Au over 21.6 metres, including 11.86 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, from a downhole depth of 583 metres (~490 metres vertical). The mineralization is over 200 metres east of the previously announced hole PB-25-484 which may represent a new zone or a down-plunge extension of the fault gap foot wall ("FW") zone. Historic drilling suggested deeper potential, with nearby intercepts located 190 metres up-dip and 150 metres along strike (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, as well as Figure 6 for a core photo of PB-25-498). Some narrow intersections were returned for the hanging wall ("HW") zone and 0.47 g/t Au over 6.5 metres starting at 437.5 metres from the fault gap FW zone.

Drillhole PB-25-501 intersected 2.09 g/t Au over 22.2 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 3.54 g/t Au over 10.0 metres, from a downhole depth of 478.0 metres. The intersection is located between holes PB-25-498 and 484 (100 metres along strike) and over 100 metres up dip. The mineralized zone occurs at 400 metres vertical depth, or approximately350 metres beneath the current resource pit shell (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5). The HW zone was also intersected in this hole returning 0.64 g/t Au over 10.5 metres starting at 34.5 metres. Down dip of the fault gap FW zone the hole returned a narrow intersection of 1.30 g/t Au over 2.4 metres starting at 310.6 metres.

Drillholes PB-25-483, collared 120 metres south and up-dip of PB-25-501, returned 0.41 g/t Au over 23.7 metres starting at 223.0 metres from fault gap FW zone including 1.47 g/t Au over 3.3 metres and may have intersected the up-dip extension of the new discovery zone near the end of the hole, which the Company plans to extend (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5). The HW zone was also intersected in this drill hole returning 0.51 g/t Au over 8.0 metres starting at 58.0 metres.

PB-25-482 drilled 280 metres south and 40 metres west of PB-25-498, intersected 0.76 g/t Au over 10.0 metres starting at 322.0 metres, approximately 50 metres below the resource pit. This interval may represent the up-dip projection of the new discovery zone. Additional extension drilling is planned. The drill hole also intersected a zone down dip of the fault gap FW zone returning 0.59 g/t Au over 1.6 metres starting at 245.7 metres (see Table 1 and Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5).

Gold mineralization is hosted within the siliceous phase of the Philibert gabbro seam, characterized by pervasive silicification, quartz veining, albite, ankerite and sericite alteration, and 1-15% disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite.

Figure 3: Plan Map of Philibert 2024-2025 Diamond Drilling

Table 1: Significant Drillhole Intersections for the Current Press Release

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au Finale (g/t) Comment PB-25-482 24.3 25.5 1.2 0.99 Fault Gap HW and 79.5 80.8 1.3 1.10 Fault Gap HW and 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.57 Fault Gap HW and 111.0 112.0 1.0 0.55 Fault Gap HW and 245.7 247.3 1.6 0.59 Fault Gap FW and 312.0 315.0 3.0 0.54 FW - New Zone and 322.0 332.0 10.0 0.76 FW - New Zone PB-25-483 58.0 66.0 8.0 0.51 Fault Gap HW and 223.4 247.1 23.7 0.41 Fault Gap FW including 243.8 247.1 3.3 1.41 and 271.5 273.0 1.5 1.12 Fault Gap FW and 322.0 352.5 30.5 0.36 FW - New Zone including 333.0 342.5 9.5 0.64 PB-25-498 60.5 66.5 6.0 0.46 Fault Gap HW and 74.9 77.4 2.5 0.96 Fault Gap HW and 154.6 157.5 2.9 0.65 Fault Gap HW and 437.5 444.0 6.5 0.47 Fault Gap FW and 583.5 605.1 21.6 4.82 FW - New Zone including 595.0 602.0 7.0 11.86 FW - New Zone PB-25-501 34.5 45.0 10.5 0.64 Fault Gap HW and 310.6 313.0 2.4 1.30 Fault Gap HW and 447.8 470.0 22.2 2.09 FW - New Zone including 460.0 470.0 10 3.54 FW - New Zone including 461.0 467.5 6.5 4.82 FW - New Zone and 484.5 489.5 5.0 0.59 FW - New Zone

Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. True widths are estimated at 70% to 90%. Intersections are determined using 0.3 g/t Au cut off and no more than 15 metres of consecutive dilution. If an intersection is 1 metre or less dilution under 0.1 g/t Au may be used to determine a 2-metre intersection.

Figure 4: Section L10920W New Zone looking NW at 250 metre section width - PB-25-498, PB-25-501, PB-25-483 and PB-25-482.

Figure 5: Longitudinal view of Red Fox - Arctic Fox FW and New zone, inclined at 35 degrees towards the NE, 150 metre section width. DDH Intersections from 2025 bolded.

Figure 6: Core Photo of PB-25-498 583.5m to 605.1m: 21.6m @ 4.82 g/t Au including 7.0m @ 11.86 g/t Au

Table 2: Drill-Hole Collars and Parameters

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Elevation (m) Length (m) PB-25-482 528887 5480828 210 -47 375 390.0 PB-25-483 528805 5480846 210 -60 375 401.8 PB-25-498 529066 5481050 210 -55 375 648.0 PB-25-501 528862 5480947 210 -60 375 555.0

The Chibougamau Gold Camp

The Chibougamau Gold Camp is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most sought-after gold destinations with several complementary gold resources reaching viable scale. In recent years, these critical assets were divided amongst five different companies. Today, largely due to Northern Superior's acquisitions and corporate transactions,2 ownership has been streamlined, with only IAMGOLD and Northern Superior holding these assets. The proximity of these deposits to each other makes them ideally suited to feed a single mill, and their consolidation enhances their viability, thereby increasing their value.

Below is a table showing the resources of the camp having been formalized to date.

Note: see NI-43-101 information below in notes 3, 4, 5, and 6.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content and drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Melanie Pichon, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Northern Superior. Ms. Pichon is a QP under the NI 43-101 and is not considered independent.

Northern Superior adheres to strict protocols following the NI 43-101 best practices when conducting exploration works. Sampling and assay results are monitored with strict QAQC protocols. Drilled core is processed and assayed in Northern Superior's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Core samples (half core) of NQ drill core are transported to Agat Laboratory in Val d'Or. Samples are analyzed by fire assay with a 50-gram charge with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples returning assay values over 10.0 grams are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. QAQC consists of 4% of blank material, certified standards and duplicates inserted in the assay sequences by Northern Superior.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier, and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 56% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQX: ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district scale TPK Project and Monument Bay; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan3 Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 278,900 ounces Au.4 Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.5 Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.6 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

1 PB-25-498: 21.6 metres from 583.5 m to 605.1 m at 4.82 g/t Au including 7.0 metres from 595.0 m to 602.0 metres at 11.86 g/t Au; PB-25-501: 22.2 metres from 447.8 to 470.0 m at 2.09 g/t Au including 10.0 m from 460.0 m to 470.0 m at 3.54 g/t Au.

2 Including Northern Superior's acquisitions of Genesis Metals Corp. and Royal Fox Gold Inc.

3 "lAMGOLD Announces Significant Increase in Nelligan Ounces & Update of Global Mineral Reserves and Resources" IAMGOLD reports increase in mineral reserves and resources at existing assets, with increase in resources at Gosselin; IAMGOLD Corporation News Release dated February 15, 2024, October 23, 2024, and February 20, 2025. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

4 Northern Superior announces 1,708,809 gold ounces in inferred category and 278,921 gold ounces in indicated category at 1.10 g/t in maiden NI 43-101 pit constrained resource estimate at Philibert; Northern Superior's press release dated August 08, 2023. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

5 NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

6 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

