ShortDot SA: ShortDot Registry to Operate .Buzz Domain Extension in Strategic Collaboration with .Buzz Registry

ShortDot Registry, a global leader in domain innovation, is pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration with the .buzz registry to operate and grow the .buzz domain extension as part of ShortDot's Registry Services Program.

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / This partnership marks a new chapter for .buzz-an energetic and expressive domain extension designed for creators, entrepreneurs, and communities that thrive on attention and engagement. With ShortDot's proven expertise in scaling domain extensions, this collaboration will bring new momentum and expanded visibility to the .buzz namespace.

"We're excited to bring .buzz into our Registry Services Program," said Lars Jensen, CEO and Founder of ShortDot. "This extension has always stood for energy, excitement, and expression-values that align perfectly with the way the internet is evolving. Through our marketing and operational support and global registrar network, we look forward to unlocking fresh opportunities for .buzz."

As part of the Registry Services Program, ShortDot will oversee the sales and marketing operations of .buzz, while working closely with the existing registry to maintain the integrity, creativity, and vision that .buzz has championed since its inception.

Bill Doshier, Founder of the .buzz registry, commented: "Partnering with ShortDot allows .buzz to scale in ways I've always envisioned. .buzz benefits by tapping into ShortDot's management expertise, while ShortDot gains a strong relevant portfolio offering with .buzz. I believe we both win nicely here. ShortDot's experience, infrastructure, and passion for domain innovation make them the ideal collaborators to take .buzz to the next level, while staying true to what makes this extension so special."

ShortDot currently operates six top-level domains-.icu, .bond, .cyou, .sbs, .cfd, and .qpon-and works with over 400 registrar partners worldwide. The addition of .buzz to its Registry Services Program reflects ShortDot's continued commitment to building a more diverse and accessible internet.

New marketing initiatives, registrar resources, and promotional campaigns are set to launch soon.

About ShortDot Registry

ShortDot is a leading new domains registry focused on modern, accessible, and purpose-driven domain extensions such as .icu, .cyou, .bond, .cfd, .sbs, .qpon and .buzz.

Media Contact

Eshan Pancholi

Vice President, Marketing

media@nic.icu

www.shortdot.bond

SOURCE: ShortDot SA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shortdot-registry-to-operate-.buzz-domain-extension-in-strategic-1037594