Dr. Yahia Anane: Dr Yahia Ananes Metabolic Protocol Offers New Integrative Strategy for Chronic Illness and Cancer Support

Health consultant Dr. Yahia Anane unveils a structured protocol combining metabolic therapy, repurposed drugs, and nutritional interventions to support cancer patients and those facing chronic conditions.

BUDAPEST, HU / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / As the demand for safe, science-based health alternatives grows, Dr. Yahia Anane introduces a metabolic therapy protocol designed to support individuals facing cancer and other chronic illnesses. His approach blends nutritional strategies, repurposed medications, and lifestyle interventions into one cohesive, patient-friendly plan.

The Targeted Metabolic Therapy Protocol, developed by Dr. Anane - a biomedical researcher and consultant specializing in cancer support - focuses on restoring metabolic balance and strengthening the body's natural defense systems. It avoids toxicity while integrating repurposed compounds backed by preclinical studies.

The protocol includes:

Nutritional Foundations : Ketogenic or low-glucose dietary approaches to limit tumor-supporting fuel pathways.

Repurposed Drugs : Medications like metformin, ivermectin, fenbendazole, doxycycline, and others used for their metabolic and immunological modulation, under proper supervision.

Nutrient Optimization : High-dose vitamins, trace minerals, and antioxidants known to support mitochondrial function, detoxification, and immune balance.

Lifestyle Enhancements: Fasting, stress reduction, movement, and sleep-focused routines designed to improve patient outcomes.

This integrative strategy aims to complement conventional treatments or offer a pathway for those seeking non-toxic alternatives. Dr. Anane emphasizes that his work is educational, not a substitute for medical treatment, and rooted in published studies and documented patient outcomes.

"My goal is to empower patients with a system that targets the metabolic roots of disease - not just the symptoms" says Dr. Anane. "We focus on science, not hype." As interest in metabolic therapies grows, his platform is gaining traction among patients, caregivers, and health professionals seeking structured, natural solutions.

More information is available on his educational platform and newsletter https://drananeyahia.com/

Instagram:@dryahiaanane

Media Contact

Organization: Dr. Yahia Anane

Contact Person Name: Dr. Yahia Anane

Website: https://drananeyahia.com/

Email: info@drananeyahia.com

City: Budapest

State: Budapest

Country: Hungary

SOURCE: Dr. Yahia Anane

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/dr-yahia-ananes-metabolic-protocol-offers-new-integrative-strategy-for-1037608