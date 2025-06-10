Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the launch of its unique AI awareness training solution for enterprise employees as they rapidly adopt AI.

As CyberCatch continues to launch multiple new product offerings, the company looks forward to announcing several sales and distribution partnerships to accelerate the wide adoption of its solutions. CyberCatch is positioned to capture market share with timely launch of these solutions as AI is starting to become widely adopted, ranging from large enterprises to small businesses.

Key facts:

Generative AI is being adopted faster than PCs or the Internet with 39.5% adoption after two years

71% of companies have reported using generative AI in at least one business function

Employees should be made aware of the benefits as well as the risks and how to use AI safely and responsibly. Otherwise, AI tools may be misused or negligently allowed to be corrupted or stolen by cyber attackers with potential significant financial and reputation damages suffered.

CyberCatch's AI Awareness training solution follows the launch of its Cybersecurity Awareness training solution a few weeks ago which was focused on obtaining market share of the approximately $5.6 billion a year spent on security awareness training globally. Cybersecurity Ventures estimates this market to exceed $10 billion annually by 2027.

"AI awareness training of everyone in the organization is a must, from the board room to the server room, given the rapid adoption of AI and the risks. We foresee AI awareness training to become another multi-billion dollar annual spend market, adjacent to the cybersecurity awareness training market," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

CyberCatch's AI awareness training solution is comprised of:

Micro learning modules, each only 10 minutes

Highly engaging for employees, with optimal blend of video, animations and interactivity

Module on the benefits and use cases for AI as well as shadow, hallucination and other risks to avoid

Specific module on the unique cyber threats facing AI, such as model theft, prompt injection, inversion and data poisoning among others

Module on five best practices for safe and responsible AI

Learning Management System (LMS) with tracking and reporting

SCORM compliant modules can be deployed from any LMS

To learn more about CyberCatch's innovative solution and watch demo, visit https://cybercatch.com/ai-awareness-training.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

