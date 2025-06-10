Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced voting results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2025.

Shareholders approved the setting the number of directors at five by 99.9%. Each of the five individuals nominated for election as a director was elected.

Voting results for the individual directors of the Company are as follows:



Number of Shares

Voted For Percentage of

Shares Voted For Number of

Shares Against Percentage of

Shares Against Andrew Wilkinson 149,319,103 99.1% 1,260,023 0.9% Chris Sparling 149,319,233 99.1% 1,259,893 0.9% Alex Conconi 150,535,905 99.9% 43,221 0.1% Carla Matheson 143,176,378 95.1% 7,402,748 4.9% Tim McElvaine 150,540,333 99.9% 38,793 0.1%

The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors was passed by 99.9%.

The resolution approving certain amendments to the Company's 10% rolling Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan was passed by 99.1%.

The resolution re-approving the 10% rolling Omnibus Plan of the Company was passed by 99.1%.

The resolution authorizing the Company to complete a consolidation of all of the then-issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for up to every five (5) pre-consolidation Shares, or such other ratio to be determined by the Board was passed by 99.1%.

About Tiny

Tiny acquires businesses using a founder-friendly approach, while focusing on valuation, recurring revenues, and free cash flow potential. The Company expects to hold businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to leading applications and themes powering forward-thinking merchants worldwide, primarily in the Shopify ecosystem; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance and business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions.

This press release includes, among others, forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding: the Company's financial profile, the results of the acquisition of Serato and the future plans of the Company and its subsidiaries. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to: reliance on the Shopify platform; the Company's limited operating history; reliance on management and key employees; conflicts of interest in relation to the Company's officers, directors, and consultants; the ability to integrate previous acquisitions or future acquisitions; limitations on claims against a seller of an acquired company; additional financing requirements; risks related to dilution; global financial conditions; management of growth; risks associated with the Company's strategy of growth through acquisitions; tax risks; reputational risks; payment processing risks; currency fluctuations; competitive markets; uncertainty and adverse changes in the economy; unsustainability of the Company's rapid growth and inability to attract new customers, retain revenue from existing merchants, and increase sales to both new and existing customers; adverse effects on the Company's revenue growth and profitability due to the inability to attract new customers or sell additional products to existing customers; future results of operations being harmed due to declines in recurring revenue or contracts not being renewed; cyber security and privacy breaches; changes in client demand; challenges to the protection of intellectual property; infringement of intellectual property; regulatory risks; risks related to legal claims; ineffective operations through mobile devices, which are increasingly being used to conduct commerce; risks related to information technology; and risks associated with internal controls over financial reporting. For a more detailed discussion of certain of these risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255028

SOURCE: Tiny Ltd.