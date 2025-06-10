Scientists have used photovoltaic charge lithography to imprint surface charges on passive dielectric substrates by shining a halogen lamp onto iron-doped lithium niobate. The technique may support next-generation microfluidic, biomedical, and chemical applications. Researchers from Germany's University of Münster and Spain's Autonomous University of Madrid have developed a method for droplet manipulation using photovoltaic charge lithography. The technique uses the photovoltaic effect of iron-doped lithium niobate (Fe: LN) to imprint surface charges on various passive dielectric substrates, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...