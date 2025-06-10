Grant forms part of £1.2M project to customise Tagomics' multiomic profiling platform for early detection of colorectal cancer

Early detection test to be developed in collaboration with the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust and the Northern Care Alliance Research Collection biobank

Tagomics Ltd., a pioneering biomarker discovery and diagnostics company, today announced it has been awarded £860k Innovate UK funding as part of the Biomedical Catalyst programme for the testing and development of innovative healthcare solutions from Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, with the remaining funding contributed by Tagomics. The funding will support the customisation of Tagomics's InterlaceTM platform to develop a highly sensitive and specific diagnostic test for the early detection and treatment of colorectal cancer, and subsequent pilot study with the NHS.

Tagomics' Interlace platform is a novel multiomics workflow that unlocks disease-associated DNA biomarkers, leveraging a unique approach to epigenetic profiling which enriches unmethylated DNA for analysis without modifying the underlying DNA sequence. The Biomedical Catalyst grant will be used to apply Interlace to the detection of genetic and epigenetic mutations associated with colorectal cancer, including the development of new models for the analysis of patient multiomic profiles and identification of new disease biomarkers.

A pilot study of the diagnostic test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in a clinical patient cohort will be led by Dr Arash Assadsangabi, Consultant physician and Gastroenterologist at Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, in collaboration with the Northern Care Alliance Research Collection biobank. The study will profile 250 patients suspected of having colorectal cancer to validate identified biomarkers and demonstrate the use of multiomic profiling for early detection of disease.

Dr Robert Neely, CSO and co-founder of Tagomics said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the Biomedical Catalyst grant as part of the Innovate UK programme, recognising the potential of our multiomic workflow in novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. We believe that the unique, information-rich dataset that Interlace provides us will be pivotal in detecting colorectal cancer at the earliest possible stages of development, enabling treatment of the cancer when it is most vulnerable to modern therapeutics, with the aim of dramatically improving patient outcomes."

Following successful completion of the project, Tagomics will further expand the capabilities and applications of Interlace with the support of Agilent Technologies, building on the Companies' established partnership that was key to the early development of the Interlace platform.

Dr Rita Shaknovich, Chief Medical Officer at Agilent Technologies, commented: "The Biomedical Catalyst grant is a fantastic achievement for Tagomics, reflecting the enormous potential for its novel multiomics workflow in the early detection of cancers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Tagomics and supporting the development of new applications for the Interlace platform, which brings together the strengths of Tagomics' epigenetics platform with Agilent's SureSelect target enrichment solutions, furthering cancer research and ultimately aiming to improve patient outcomes."

