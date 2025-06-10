The global partnership will leverage Paige's technology to reduce unnecessary treatment, support better patient stratification, and help standardize the measurement of residual cancer burden

Paige, a leader in next-generation AI technology, and the Breast International Group (BIG), a leading international non-profit organization dedicated to breast cancer research, today announced a new partnership to conduct collaborative research aimed at improving breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.

By combining BIG's clinical expertise, global academic clinical trials, and comprehensive patient datasets with Paige's advanced AI capabilities, the partnership aims to generate new insights that enhance biomarker detection, predict response to treatment, and enable the use of AI-driven tools for optimizing and personalizing therapy to make high-quality care more accessible. AI-powered diagnostics offer the potential to improve testing turnaround time, speed up clinical decision-making, all while sparing both cost and tissue and allow clinicians to focus only on the tests most needed for individualized patient care. The collaboration will focus on addressing areas of unmet clinical need in breast cancer, including rare breast cancer subtypes.

As part of the initiative, Paige and BIG will evaluate the performance of OmniScreen, an AI application that simulates a panel of 1,600 clinically significant cancer biomarkers within 505 genes by analyzing H&E-stained images. The primary objective of this evaluation is to identify mutation-associated phenotypes in breast cancer. The research will also explore additional applications of Paige's technology to help standardize the measurement of residual cancer burden, support more effective patient stratification, and reduce unnecessary treatment. By embedding AI earlier in the diagnostic and research workflows, the partners aim to support more informed clinical decisions and accelerate the delivery of personalized care for people with breast cancer.

"This partnership reflects our belief that AI is no longer just a future promise, it is a present-day solution to some of the most complex challenges in cancer," said Razik Yousfi, CEO and CTO of Paige. "By combining BIG's world-class clinical research expertise in breast cancer with Paige's AI technology, we will accelerate the translation of insights into clinical impact, with the common goal of transforming breast cancer care."

The collaboration builds on BIG's legacy of groundbreaking, cooperative clinical research by incorporating advanced digital pathology tools into its scientific portfolio.

"We are excited to collaborate with Paige on this ambitious research effort," said David Cameron, Chair of the Breast International Group and Professor of Oncology at Edinburgh University, UK. "Our shared mission is to improve the lives of people with breast cancer. By integrating Paige's innovative AI into our clinical research, we can strengthen our understanding of tumor biology, enhance trial design, and accelerate progress toward more tailored and effective treatments."

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer's most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-cleared AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

About Breast International Group

The Breast International Group (BIG) is an international not-for-profit organisation for academic breast cancer research groups from around the world, based in Brussels, Belgium. Global collaboration is crucial to make significant advances in breast cancer research, reduce unnecessary duplication of effort, share data, contribute to the faster development of better treatments, and increase the likelihood of cures for patients. Therefore, BIG facilitates breast cancer research at international level, by stimulating cooperation between its members and other academic networks, and collaborating with, but working independently from, the pharmaceutical industry.

In 1999, BIG was founded by Dr Martine Piccart and the late Dr Aron Goldhirsch with the aim to address fragmentation in European breast cancer research. Research groups from other parts of the world rapidly expressed interest in joining BIG and, 25 years later, BIG represents a network of over 50 like-minded research groups from around the world. These entities are tied to several thousand specialised hospitals, research centres and world-class breast cancer experts across approximately 70 countries on 6 continents. More than 30 clinical trials are run or are under development under the BIG umbrella at any one time. BIG also works closely with the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN), so that together they act as a strong integrating force in the breast cancer research arena.

BIG's research is supported in part by its philanthropy unit, known as BIG against breast cancer. This denomination is used to interact with the general public and donors, and to raise funds for BIG's purely academic breast cancer trials and research programmes.

For more information, visit www.BIGagainstbreastcancer.org.

