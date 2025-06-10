Awin's presence in Mexico strengthens its global footprint and enables it to meet the rising demand for affiliate and partner marketing across the Americas.

Global affiliate marketing platform, Awin, today announces its expansion into Mexico, empowering its partners to scale their businesses with new audiences and local partnerships.

Since 2000, Awin has steadily expanded its international footprint to meet the rising demand for local affiliate marketing programs. Over the past year alone, the company has seen a 40% surge in brand-to-brand partnerships, as more businesses tap into Awin's 30,000-strong customer base to drive performance-led growth and strike win-win marketing opportunities. Major brands like Sephora, Currys and MyProtein already partner with the platform.

With an established presence in Brazil, Awin's move into Mexico further strengthens its footprint in the LATAM market. The expansion will capitalise on the region's fast-growing ecommerce adoption and the opportunity this provides for its customers globally. The company now operates in over 4 continents and 17 countries worldwide.

"Awin's expansion into Mexico is a major milestone in our global growth strategy," said Adam Ross, CEO at Awin. "Mexico represents a significant opportunity for us to serve a customer base that is eager for scalable affiliate marketing solutions with proven ROI. Our investment in local infrastructure and partnerships is already driving real results. We're excited to continue to grow our network and impact across the region."

"Localisation has been key for us in Brazil and we want to replicate our success story in Mexico," said Rodrigo Genoveze, Regional Managing Director Latin America at Awin. "Our objective is working with best-in-class local advertisers and affiliate partners to develop performance-based advertising in the market. With our global experience we aim to deliver our company vision within the Mexican market, empowering brands of all sizes to partner with a diverse network of over one million publishers."

Capitalising on Mexico's affiliate opportunity

Mexico is rapidly emerging as a thriving hub for affiliate and partner marketing and is increasingly recognised as a significant player in Latin America. Mexico's burgeoning affiliate marketing industry is projected to grow at an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 to 2031. This presents significant opportunities for partnerships and makes it an attractive opportunity for brands to drive ROI through performance-based strategies.

"Grupo Xcaret has been a leader in affiliate marketing in Latin America since 2011," said Michel Cervantes Martínez, Director of Customer Acquisition at Grupo Xcaret. "In 2024, we partnered with Awin to take that success even further, combining innovative technology with personalised service to expand into key markets like the United States, Canada, and Europe. This collaboration ensures strong ROI and supports our broader business goals."

"As a publisher, Awin has been a great partner growing affiliate marketing in Mexico and helping accelerate the development of the channel in the country. We really value the quality programs, good communication and reliability Awin offers," commented Willy Ojeda, Founder of Promodescuentos.

Backed by Awin's recent achievements

The news comes on the heels of recent industry accolades, including:

Four major award wins at this year's 2025 UK Performance Marketing Awards, including Gold for Affiliate Network or SaaS of the Year for the third consecutive year running.

Recognition by G2's 2025 Best Software Awards, determined by real user reviews.

Inclusion in the Sunday Times' 2025 Best Places to Work. It was awarded the best 'Biggest Company to Work For in the Marketing Advertising Industry'.

Additionally, Awin has announced a suite of new innovations and upgrades that underscore its commitment to meeting its partners' evolving needs. The upgrades mean that advertisers and publishers now have access to Ava a fully-integrated intuitive AI-powered assistant. Users also benefit from enhanced commission flexibility and tracking features, as well as advanced real-time performance insights.

