Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 13:06 Uhr
Altair Announces ATCx AI for Engineers 2025 Global Virtual Event

Event will showcase AI-powered engineering, smart manufacturing, and scaling intelligence with HPC and AI

TROY, Mich., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, announced it will host ATCx AI for Engineers 2025, a global virtual technology conference, on June 26. The event will bring together design, simulation, and manufacturing engineers from around the world to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in product development.

Altair will host ATCx AI for Engineers 2025 on June 26, bringing together design, simulation, and manufacturing engineers to explore the transformative potential of AI in product development.

ATCx AI for Engineers will explore real-world applications of AI across product development, manufacturing, and high-performance computing (HPC). Through expert-led keynotes, technical sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, attendees will explore practical applications of AI that can elevate their work and impact.

"Whether you want to speed up simulation, streamline production, or make better decisions faster, this virtual event will give you the strategies, tools, and insights to bring AI into your workflows and push the boundaries of what's possible," said Ravi Kunju, chief product and strategy officer, Altair. "ATCx AI for Engineers will show how organizations can apply AI in ways that matter."

The event features an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists from some of the world's leading companies, including Hyundai, Whirlpool, and Lucid Motors. Attendees can choose from three parallel tracks:

  • Where Physics Meets AI - explore how AI is reshaping engineering, including speeding up design, improving accuracy, and enabling smarter decisions with tools like generative design, digital twins, and AI copilots.
  • Accelerating AI Adoption for Smart Manufacturing - deep-dive into how manufacturers are using AI to optimize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation with tools like predictive maintenance and intelligent automation.
  • Simulation-Driven Design - learn how HPC powers AI at scale and how AI makes HPC faster and smarter. See real-world examples shaping the future of computing.

ATCx AI for Engineers will be held in two time zones across the AMER, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC regions, and will offer live translations in Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. For more information and registration, visit: https://events.altair.com/atcx-ai-for-engineers-2025/event-registration.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com or sw.siemens.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate


Bridget Hagan


+1.216.769.2658


corp-newsroom@altair.com




Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635"825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706663/Altair_ATCx_AI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-announces-atcx-ai-for-engineers-2025-global-virtual-event-302476867.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
