Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the McCreedy West mine, including 3.0% Cu, 0.4% Ni, 9.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 10.8 metres and 3.9% Cu, 0.6% Ni, 6.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.1 metres in drillhole FNX33368 (Table 1). Magna is also pleased to announce that the Sudbury based projects owned and operated by the Company have been identified as shovel ready, strategic critical mineral projects by the Government of Ontario. In a letter to Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ontario's Ministers of Energy and Mines, Natural Resources, and Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, the Government of Ontario urged the Federal Government to invest in critical mineral mines and infrastructure in Ontario.
Highlights from the new assay results include:
FNX33344: 5.1% Cu, 1.0% Ni, 1.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 6.6 metres
FNX33350: 2.0% Cu, 0.2% Ni, 2.6 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 20.0 metres
Including29.5% Cu, 0.2% Ni, 18.7 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.5 metres
And 23.4% Cu, 0.1% Ni, 38.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.5 metres
- FNX33368: 3.0% Cu, 0.4% Ni, 9.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 10.8 metres
And 3.9% Cu, 0.6% Ni, 6.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.1 metres
- FNX33385: 2.7% Cu, 0.4% Ni, 6.9 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 7.0 metres
And 28.9% Cu, 1.0% Ni, 2.2 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.8 metres
Diamond Drilling
Production drilling at the McCreedy West Mine is ongoing with two underground diamond drills working in the 700 Cu-PGE Footwall Zone (Figure 1). Drilling is currently focused on supporting the mid-term production planning and better definition and grade confidence for stopes in the 2025 mine plan. A summary of assay results since Magna took ownership of the property on March 1, 2025, is found in Table 1, and drillhole collar information in Table 2. As development progresses and drilling platforms become available, the focus will shift to expansion and definition drilling along the lower margins and to the west of the known 700 Cu-PGE Footwall Zone (Figure 2).
There is one surface diamond drill rig at Levack Mine that is supporting definition and expansion drilling on the Keel Zone in the footwall of the Main Orebody. Results from two additional drillholes on the periphery of the Main Orebody are presented in Table 1. Once drilling in the Keel area is complete, this rig will continue with definition and expansion within near surface portions of the No. 1 and No. 2 Ni-Cu zones in support of the Levack mine restart study. A second rig is currently drilling exploration targets in the footwall of the historic No. 3 Orebody and will continue testing deeper targets over the next few months. In addition to the current surface drilling, Magna has begun planning an underground drilling program, which we anticipate starting in the third quarter as suitable drilling platforms are identified and become available. Assay result turn-around times were slower than expected in May, resulting in a reduced number of Levack drill hole assay results available to report at this time. We believe the issues have been resolved and anticipate that going forward, assay results should be as expected.
Regional Exploration
Geological compilation work is underway on Magna's exploration and development stage properties, including Podolsky and Kirkwood, in advance of summer field programs. Priority exploration targets at Kirkwood include the near surface Sudbury breccia hosted Segway Footwall Cu-PGE zone, which was discovered by FNX Mining Inc. however has not been fully explored below the 150-metre level (Figure 3). At Podolsky, exploration will follow-up on historical drillhole intersections outside of the known mineralized zones, within the footwall breccias (Figure 4). Magna has initiated surface prospecting, mapping and sampling in areas where information is lacking, with the goal of identifying and prioritizing additional exploration targets that can be drill tested in 2025. Magna intends to commence exploration drilling on the highest priority targets in the 3rd quarter.
Magna Mining Projects Identified as Priorities for Strategic Critical Mineral Supply Chain Development by the Government of Ontario
Magna is pleased to announce that the Sudbury based projects owned and operated by the Company have been identified as shovel ready, strategic critical mineral projects by the Province of Ontario. In a letter to Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ontario's Ministers of Energy and Mines, Natural Resources, and Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation urged the Federal Government to invest in critical mineral mines and infrastructure. The projects owned and operated by Magna were on a shortlist of such projects that the Ontario Government identified as priorities for investment. Magna owns one producing critical mineral mine and four permitted, past producing projects in the Sudbury region (see Figure 1). The Company has ore selling agreements in place with Vale Base Metals and Glencore Canada to supply ore to their respective concentrators.
Magna's SVP, Paul Fowler, commented: "We are proud to be advancing several projects in Sudbury that we believe will make a meaningful contribution towards augmenting the upstream portion of the critical mineral supply chain in Canada. We certainly appreciate this recognition from the Government of Ontario, and their support and assistance through initiatives such as the $500 million Critical Mineral Processing Fund will be of the upmost importance as we build our projects and expand our existing operations. In conjunction with the support programs now operated by the federal government, we believe that Magna is in a strong position to build our projects as quickly as possible and therefore help to rapidly strengthen Canada's critical mineral supply chain."
Figure 1: Location of Magna Mining Existing Properties, and Key Sudbury Infrastructure
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/255012_843a502de4302b61_002full.jpg
Figure 2: McCreedy West Mine Oblique 3D View Showing the Location of Mineralized Zones
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/255012_843a502de4302b61_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Kirkwood Property Surface Geology and Longitudinal Section Showing Drilling on the Segway Zone
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/255012_843a502de4302b61_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Podolsky Property Longitudinal Section Showing Known Mineralized Zones and Selected Drillhole Intersections
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/255012_843a502de4302b61_005full.jpg
Table 1: Summary of Drillhole Results from Magna 2025 McCreedy West Drilling
|Drillhole
|Property
|Zone
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Cu
%
|Ni
%
|Co
%
|Pt
g/t
|Pd
g/t
|Au
g/t
|TPM
g/t
|NiEq
|CuEq
|MLV-25-07
|Levack
|East MOB
|280.18
|280.47
|0.29
|3.96
|3.86
|0.03
|1.75
|0.72
|0.04
|2.51
|5.80
|10.32
|and
|283.45
|285.05
|1.60
|3.47
|0.47
|0.01
|0.56
|0.54
|0.08
|1.17
|2.45
|4.36
|and
|296.57
|296.87
|0.30
|2.08
|2.46
|0.03
|0.82
|0.74
|0.05
|1.61
|3.47
|6.18
|and
|299.15
|299.60
|0.45
|1.79
|2.48
|0.07
|0.72
|0.73
|0.06
|1.51
|3.37
|6.00
|MLV-25-08
|Levack
|East MOB
|302.62
|303.26
|0.64
|2.48
|1.58
|0.01
|2.03
|0.68
|0.32
|3.02
|3.16
|5.63
|FNX33323*
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|33.83
|42.67
|8.84
|0.95
|0.53
|0.01
|3.15
|1.82
|0.82
|5.79
|1.90
|3.39
|and
|49.23
|51.66
|2.44
|8.31
|0.15
|0.00
|6.12
|5.72
|2.05
|13.88
|6.86
|12.21
|and
|90.53
|97.84
|7.32
|8.24
|0.76
|0.01
|2.50
|4.17
|0.87
|7.54
|6.27
|11.17
|and
|103.02
|104.39
|1.37
|11.42
|2.57
|0.03
|2.62
|4.56
|0.65
|7.83
|9.55
|17.01
|FNX33325
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|3.51
|12.50
|8.99
|1.20
|0.63
|0.00
|2.28
|2.98
|0.34
|5.59
|2.02
|3.60
|and
|19.20
|19.51
|0.30
|25.42
|0.20
|0.01
|20.62
|5.70
|0.14
|26.46
|17.51
|31.18
|and
|29.11
|29.41
|0.30
|17.22
|0.83
|0.03
|16.60
|7.64
|0.39
|24.63
|13.48
|24.01
|and
|109.73
|123.75
|13.41
|1.74
|0.10
|0.00
|0.91
|1.07
|0.47
|2.45
|1.44
|2.57
|Including
|121.31
|123.75
|2.44
|5.52
|0.10
|0.00
|2.23
|3.42
|1.58
|7.23
|4.31
|7.68
|and
|132.59
|138.53
|5.94
|2.38
|0.48
|0.01
|1.11
|0.78
|0.27
|2.16
|2.03
|3.62
|FNX33344
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|18.75
|25.30
|6.55
|5.12
|1.01
|0.01
|0.44
|1.12
|0.25
|1.81
|3.92
|6.98
|FNX33345
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|1.52
|3.05
|1.52
|16.93
|0.52
|0.01
|4.02
|11.22
|2.19
|17.43
|12.34
|21.97
|FNX33346
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|6.10
|8.38
|2.29
|2.23
|0.44
|0.00
|0.81
|1.94
|2.10
|4.85
|2.58
|4.60
|and
|15.24
|18.14
|2.90
|3.08
|0.60
|0.01
|0.73
|0.94
|0.37
|2.05
|2.52
|4.48
|FNX33347
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|6.10
|6.71
|0.61
|2.90
|0.64
|0.01
|1.55
|1.77
|0.26
|3.58
|2.65
|4.72
|and
|16.76
|17.07
|0.30
|5.41
|0.07
|0.00
|0.84
|0.91
|0.21
|1.96
|3.27
|5.83
|FNX33348
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|19.20
|20.12
|0.91
|21.79
|0.74
|0.01
|3.21
|6.76
|1.53
|11.51
|14.20
|25.28
|FNX33349-1
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|8.38
|9.45
|1.07
|4.73
|1.00
|0.01
|3.42
|4.40
|0.28
|8.10
|4.58
|8.15
|and
|13.87
|18.44
|4.57
|4.27
|0.27
|0.00
|2.44
|2.89
|1.08
|6.41
|3.59
|6.40
|FNX33350
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|7.77
|27.74
|19.96
|1.96
|0.22
|0.00
|0.92
|1.43
|0.27
|2.61
|1.65
|2.94
|Including
|16.92
|17.37
|0.46
|29.51
|0.20
|0.01
|9.21
|7.89
|1.59
|18.69
|18.88
|33.62
|and
|27.28
|27.74
|0.46
|23.42
|0.13
|0.00
|7.35
|26.74
|4.37
|38.46
|18.81
|33.49
|FNX33351
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|17.37
|17.68
|0.30
|12.56
|0.83
|0.01
|2.68
|4.56
|0.38
|7.62
|8.59
|15.30
|FNX33352
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|2.29
|3.81
|1.52
|0.22
|0.19
|0.00
|0.63
|0.07
|0.63
|1.33
|0.57
|1.01
|FNX33353
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|34.44
|38.56
|4.11
|1.50
|0.27
|0.00
|0.73
|0.78
|0.23
|1.75
|1.33
|2.36
|FNX33354*
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|24.84
|35.97
|11.13
|6.79
|0.21
|0.00
|1.80
|2.15
|3.15
|7.10
|5.32
|9.47
|Including
|32.61
|35.51
|2.90
|19.51
|0.17
|0.01
|3.85
|4.69
|7.48
|16.03
|14.05
|25.01
|FNX33355
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|Assays Pending
|FNX33356
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|10.82
|11.13
|0.30
|12.58
|0.06
|0.00
|8.68
|0.71
|0.40
|9.79
|8.23
|14.65
|and
|17.37
|18.75
|1.37
|2.82
|0.89
|0.00
|2.05
|1.80
|0.74
|4.59
|3.03
|5.40
|FNX33357
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|6.10
|17.22
|11.13
|1.08
|0.21
|0.00
|0.91
|0.92
|0.38
|2.20
|1.13
|2.01
|FNX33358
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|12.50
|19.35
|6.86
|1.35
|0.36
|0.00
|0.95
|0.87
|0.53
|2.35
|1.45
|2.58
|and
|23.62
|26.37
|2.74
|1.71
|0.36
|0.01
|1.68
|2.34
|0.37
|4.39
|1.91
|3.40
|FNX33359
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|27.28
|29.57
|2.29
|1.22
|0.08
|0.00
|1.98
|2.60
|0.84
|5.41
|1.62
|2.88
|and
|34.75
|35.81
|1.07
|3.07
|2.42
|0.01
|2.00
|3.69
|1.45
|7.14
|4.95
|8.82
|FNX33360
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|11.58
|13.11
|1.52
|2.32
|1.04
|0.01
|2.50
|1.59
|0.98
|5.07
|3.00
|5.34
|and
|25.30
|37.49
|12.19
|1.72
|0.50
|0.00
|2.28
|1.89
|0.65
|4.81
|2.13
|3.80
|and
|46.33
|47.55
|1.22
|2.19
|1.55
|0.01
|2.16
|1.69
|1.57
|5.42
|3.51
|6.25
|and
|54.56
|59.28
|4.72
|3.76
|1.41
|0.01
|4.04
|5.17
|1.69
|10.90
|5.02
|8.95
|FNX33361*
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|155.14
|158.04
|2.90
|4.30
|5.03
|0.07
|1.65
|1.86
|0.10
|3.61
|7.18
|12.78
|FNX33362
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|3.66
|8.99
|5.33
|0.59
|0.14
|0.00
|1.69
|1.45
|0.71
|3.85
|1.09
|1.94
|and
|11.58
|16.15
|4.57
|2.59
|0.47
|0.01
|1.96
|2.59
|0.76
|5.31
|2.66
|4.74
|and
|27.43
|30.18
|2.74
|1.90
|0.26
|0.00
|1.69
|2.84
|0.68
|5.21
|2.09
|3.72
|and
|41.76
|42.67
|0.91
|17.24
|0.09
|0.00
|7.86
|14.46
|2.15
|24.47
|13.12
|23.35
|and
|74.98
|76.81
|1.83
|2.47
|0.75
|0.01
|1.81
|3.10
|0.69
|5.60
|2.87
|5.10
|FNX33364
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|25.60
|25.91
|0.30
|3.21
|1.76
|0.01
|0.15
|2.51
|0.14
|2.80
|3.65
|6.49
|and
|34.90
|35.20
|0.30
|6.14
|0.14
|0.01
|1.32
|4.52
|0.15
|5.99
|4.29
|7.64
|and
|51.82
|53.64
|1.83
|1.36
|0.41
|0.01
|0.62
|0.65
|0.25
|1.52
|1.34
|2.38
|and
|77.42
|77.72
|0.30
|8.32
|0.41
|0.00
|3.34
|0.82
|3.82
|7.98
|6.53
|11.62
|FNX33365
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|Assays Pending
|FNX33366
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|25.30
|25.60
|0.30
|1.35
|2.45
|0.01
|1.46
|2.75
|0.03
|4.24
|3.42
|6.08
|and
|48.77
|49.07
|0.30
|5.09
|0.47
|0.01
|0.44
|7.39
|0.96
|8.79
|4.54
|8.08
|and
|66.29
|66.90
|0.61
|4.22
|0.06
|0.00
|3.84
|0.89
|0.36
|5.09
|3.08
|5.49
|and
|68.73
|69.65
|0.91
|1.08
|0.25
|0.00
|1.38
|0.50
|0.48
|2.37
|1.20
|2.14
|FNX33367
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|Assays Pending
|FNX33368
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|37.49
|40.84
|3.35
|1.32
|0.45
|0.01
|0.84
|1.01
|0.42
|2.28
|1.49
|2.65
|and
|67.06
|77.88
|10.82
|3.03
|0.42
|0.00
|4.55
|3.13
|1.41
|9.09
|3.48
|6.20
|and
|82.30
|84.43
|2.13
|3.86
|0.58
|0.00
|2.41
|2.99
|1.40
|6.80
|3.74
|6.66
|FNX33369
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|47.70
|48.46
|0.76
|1.83
|0.08
|0.00
|2.39
|1.38
|0.68
|4.45
|1.78
|3.17
|and
|68.28
|68.88
|0.61
|0.60
|1.02
|0.00
|1.32
|1.13
|0.98
|3.43
|1.83
|3.25
|FNX33370*
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|15.24
|23.93
|8.69
|0.68
|0.10
|0.00
|1.01
|0.86
|0.31
|2.19
|0.81
|1.45
|and
|49.83
|62.64
|12.80
|0.96
|0.10
|0.00
|2.05
|1.46
|0.67
|4.19
|1.29
|2.30
|and
|78.33
|87.48
|9.14
|3.88
|0.93
|0.01
|4.11
|4.20
|1.11
|9.42
|4.38
|7.79
|and
|97.23
|122.83
|25.60
|3.53
|0.49
|0.00
|7.22
|4.73
|2.60
|14.56
|4.76
|8.48
|Including
|111.10
|121.31
|10.21
|5.94
|0.70
|0.00
|10.56
|7.05
|3.80
|21.41
|7.38
|13.14
|FNX33371-1
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|45.26
|45.87
|0.61
|25.73
|1.02
|0.01
|9.16
|17.49
|5.57
|32.22
|20.09
|35.77
|FNX33372
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|13.87
|14.17
|0.30
|4.32
|0.69
|0.01
|2.98
|6.29
|0.87
|10.14
|4.48
|7.97
|and
|23.01
|53.04
|30.02
|1.34
|0.21
|0.00
|2.79
|1.90
|0.77
|5.46
|1.79
|3.18
|Including
|38.10
|38.86
|0.76
|19.02
|0.12
|0.00
|6.99
|15.48
|4.58
|27.05
|14.84
|26.43
|and
|51.66
|53.04
|1.37
|2.98
|1.06
|0.01
|13.72
|5.59
|2.73
|22.05
|6.01
|10.70
|FNX33373
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|14.48
|18.29
|3.81
|1.30
|0.19
|0.00
|4.14
|2.95
|0.75
|7.84
|2.07
|3.69
|and
|28.04
|28.96
|0.91
|7.00
|0.22
|0.00
|5.47
|9.05
|2.70
|17.21
|6.79
|12.09
|FNX33374
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|4.88
|6.25
|1.37
|2.28
|0.40
|0.00
|1.21
|1.44
|0.30
|2.95
|2.03
|3.61
|FNX33375
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|3.35
|3.66
|0.30
|10.31
|0.53
|0.01
|1.39
|8.32
|1.20
|10.91
|7.72
|13.74
|and
|9.91
|10.82
|0.91
|4.81
|1.64
|0.01
|4.08
|4.23
|0.84
|9.15
|5.41
|9.63
|FNX33376
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|31.24
|32.00
|0.76
|1.84
|0.47
|0.00
|4.79
|3.03
|0.78
|8.60
|2.71
|4.83
|and
|37.34
|37.95
|0.61
|22.80
|0.38
|0.01
|8.83
|19.31
|25.09
|53.23
|24.00
|42.74
|FNX33377
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|0.91
|6.71
|5.79
|0.82
|0.19
|0.00
|1.25
|1.08
|0.35
|2.67
|1.04
|1.85
|and
|18.14
|19.66
|1.52
|4.11
|1.26
|0.01
|4.48
|4.92
|1.91
|11.31
|5.18
|9.22
|and
|34.44
|39.93
|5.49
|1.17
|0.19
|0.00
|10.25
|3.66
|2.45
|16.36
|3.47
|6.17
|FNX33379
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|3.20
|3.66
|0.46
|4.26
|1.71
|0.00
|1.04
|3.49
|0.57
|5.10
|4.56
|8.11
|and
|26.52
|29.26
|2.74
|1.21
|2.52
|0.01
|2.82
|2.48
|0.77
|6.07
|3.77
|6.72
|FNX33380
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|Assays Pending
|FNX33385
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|7.16
|14.17
|7.01
|2.66
|0.37
|0.00
|1.42
|2.12
|3.39
|6.93
|3.25
|5.79
|and
|42.06
|42.82
|0.76
|28.90
|0.95
|0.04
|0.50
|1.37
|0.28
|2.15
|16.70
|29.73
|FNX33386
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|10.06
|10.97
|0.91
|4.62
|1.42
|0.01
|2.06
|3.37
|0.46
|5.89
|4.60
|8.19
|FNX33390
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|68.12
|68.73
|0.61
|27.62
|0.19
|0.01
|0.33
|1.49
|1.19
|3.01
|15.60
|27.77
|and
|79.25
|79.55
|0.30
|19.70
|0.16
|0.00
|1.02
|4.82
|0.88
|6.72
|11.79
|21.00
|FNX33391
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|Assays Pending
|FNX33392
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|Assays Pending
|FNX33393
|McCreedy West
|700 FW Cu
|69.95
|71.17
|1.22
|4.56
|0.19
|0.00
|0.41
|1.89
|0.15
|2.45
|2.98
|5.31
|and
|87.63
|88.85
|1.22
|5.43
|0.18
|0.00
|0.36
|1.24
|0.18
|1.78
|3.35
|5.96
*Previously Released
All lengths are downhole length. True widths are uncertain at this time.
Ni Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb.
Cu Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Cui $/lb.
Metal prices in US$: $7.30/lb Ni, $4.10/lb Cu, $15.00/lb Co, $1,000/oz Pt, $1,050/oz Pd and $2,200/oz Au.
Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates
|BHID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth(m)
|MLV-25-07
|471846
|5166794
|335.0
|298.0
|-54.0
|383.0
|MLV-25-08
|471844
|5166794
|336.0
|308.0
|-51.0
|345.0
|FNX33323
|469649
|5164908
|1.9
|183.2
|16.6
|107.9
|FNX33325
|469649
|5164908
|1.7
|190.6
|13.2
|146.3
|FNX33344
|469760
|5164831
|-15.5
|189.6
|38.9
|36.6
|FNX33345
|469760
|5164831
|-17.3
|189.4
|3.0
|6.1
|FNX33346
|469760
|5164831
|-19.6
|189.5
|-43.1
|45.7
|FNX33347
|469759
|5164832
|-17.3
|218.2
|27.6
|33.5
|FNX33348
|469759
|5164832
|-18.0
|218.4
|2.6
|30.5
|FNX33349-1
|469759
|5164832
|-17.8
|240.1
|-21.9
|91.4
|FNX33350
|469759
|5164832
|-18.8
|218.6
|-31.3
|42.7
|FNX33351
|469759
|5164832
|-17.7
|231.6
|29.8
|27.4
|FNX33352
|469759
|5164832
|-17.3
|232.4
|-12.0
|6.7
|FNX33353
|469759
|5164833
|-17.9
|241.0
|8.0
|39.6
|FNX33354
|469759
|5164833
|-17.9
|252.0
|10.9
|33.5
|FNX33355
|469759
|5164833
|-18.3
|250.7
|-13.2
|39.6
|FNX33356
|469759
|5164833
|-18.2
|265.8
|-5.5
|36.6
|FNX33357
|469759
|5164833
|-19.3
|268.5
|-5.7
|24.4
|FNX33358
|469758
|5164834
|-18.5
|288.4
|-9.9
|36.6
|FNX33359
|469764
|5164987
|39.4
|267.3
|-21.0
|34.7
|FNX33360
|469835
|5164878
|-48.6
|222.8
|3.1
|60.8
|FNX33361
|469836
|5164877
|-47.8
|204.4
|2.0
|161.5
|FNX33362
|469835
|5164878
|-47.7
|214.5
|3.1
|141.7
|FNX33364
|469767
|5164986
|39.6
|202.5
|-5.8
|62.8
|FNX33365
|469766
|5164986
|39.7
|214.9
|-2.8
|128.6
|FNX33366
|469766
|5164986
|39.6
|213.6
|-6.1
|72.4
|FNX33367
|469766
|5164986
|39.6
|218.8
|-5.7
|135.6
|FNX33368
|469765
|5164987
|40.2
|233.3
|3.5
|85.3
|FNX33369
|469765
|5164987
|39.8
|232.2
|-7.1
|79.2
|FNX33370
|469764
|5164988
|40.2
|261.3
|-0.5
|137.2
|FNX33371-1
|469763
|5164988
|40.2
|270.5
|-5.3
|73.2
|FNX33372
|469763
|5164988
|39.2
|270.2
|-15.7
|54.9
|FNX33373
|469763
|5164988
|38.9
|271.7
|-27.2
|32.9
|FNX33374
|469766
|5164995
|39.8
|296.6
|10.5
|54.9
|FNX33375
|469767
|5164996
|40.0
|-32.4
|16.1
|30.5
|FNX33376
|469767
|5164996
|39.4
|-31.8
|-1.8
|41.1
|FNX33377
|469767
|5164996
|38.3
|-32.9
|-25.4
|42.7
|FNX33379
|469768
|5164997
|39.4
|-13.2
|-1.3
|39.6
|FNX33380
|469768
|5164997
|38.8
|-12.1
|-14.6
|36.6
|FNX33385
|469764
|5164835
|-16.8
|82.5
|13.8
|51.8
|FNX33386
|469764
|5164835
|-17.4
|84.4
|-11.5
|64.0
|FNX33390
|469777
|5164856
|58.3
|271.3
|3.8
|89.9
|FNX33391
|469777
|5164856
|58.1
|283.0
|12.4
|106.7
|FNX33392
|469777
|5164857
|57.9
|301.7
|7.1
|115.8
|FNX33393
|469777
|5164857
|58.0
|309.3
|10.8
|97.5
*Drillhole Coordinates are in Coordinate System NAD 83 Zone 17
Qualified Person for Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Quality Assurance and Control
Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. Levack drilling utilizes NQ sized core and McCreedy West utilizes BQTK sized core. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m. Levack drill core is split and sampled ½ core, and McCreedy west is whole core sampled. Samples are then put into plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to Swastika Laboratories in Kirkland Lake Ontario via Gardewine Transport for preparation and analysis. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 5 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards, 2 samples of blank material and 1 lab duplicate.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "might", "potential", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "could", "should", "would", "will", "continue", "intend", "plan", "forecast" or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the failure of additional drilling to support production planning, additional definition or expansion of resources, the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with additional exploration drilling, continued delays for assay results and other risks disclosed in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a portfolio of copper, nickel and PGM operating, exploration and development projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary assets are the producing McCreedy West copper mine and the past producing Levack, Podolsky, Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).
For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Senior Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: info@magnamining.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255012
SOURCE: Magna Mining Inc.