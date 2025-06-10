EQS-News: BTQ Technologies Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with QPerfect, a leading neutral atom quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, to redefine the future of secure digital transactions. This groundbreaking partnership will co-develop next-generation, post-quantum secure technologies powered by neutral atom quantum computers.
The collaboration combines BTQ's expertise in post-quantum cryptography and one-shot signature algorithms with QPerfect's Quantum Logic Unit (QLU)-an accelerator for quantum error correction that translates high-level quantum circuits into highly optimized machine code tailored for neutral atom quantum processors.
QPerfect is a pioneering quantum computing startup specializing in quantum emulation, quantum software, and quantum error correction, with a focus on neutral atom architectures. By harnessing its modular QLU, QPerfect bridges the gap between quantum algorithm design and real hardware execution-empowering researchers, developers, and end-users to accelerate the realization of industry-transforming quantum applications. The company's flagship product, MIMIQ, is a cutting-edge emulation platform that delivers unmatched speed, accuracy, and flexibility for testing quantum algorithms-surpassing the capabilities of both traditional quantum simulators and today's quantum computers.
BTQ has pioneered research into quantum one-shot signatures- a quantum cryptographic primitive that will form the bedrock underlying secure quantum communication systems and the quantum internet. BTQ's work addresses critical vulnerabilities in digital transactions and blockchain systems by developing protocols that leverage self-destructing quantum keys and post-quantum secure verification mechanisms. The company's research team, comprising leading post-quantum cryptographers, has demonstrated practical applications of one-shot signatures in financial transactions, smart contracts, and decentralized identity management systems.
Both parties aim to negotiate further implementation agreements by June 30, 2025.
About QPerfect
At the core of QPerfect's innovation is the Quantum Logical Unit (QLU), a multi-layered framework designed to accelerate quantum development. Its flagship product, MIMIQ, forms the first layer of the QLU and offers a cutting-edge platform that executes quantum algorithms with unmatched speed, accuracy, and flexibility - surpassing existing simulators and current quantum computers. For more information, please visit https://qperfect.io
About BTQ
BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.
