The TBS Osteo Advanced next-generation software enhances fracture risk detection in patients with osteoporosis, a silent disease affecting 54 million Americans

Reimbursement and broad clinical adoption reinforce TBS Osteo leadership in bone microarchitecture evaluation for fracture risk assessment

The subscription model ensures services and access to future clinical innovations

Medimaps Group S.A., a global leader in AI-driven bone microarchitecture imaging solutions, is further expanding its presence in the U.S. with the launch of its FDA-cleared next-generation TBS Osteo Advanced software. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to advancing osteoporosis detection and bone health management in the U.S. market with innovative solutions.

The TBS Osteo Advanced software delivers refined correction for soft tissue thickness anterior to the lumbar spine, ensuring inclusivity of TBS assessment across a wide range of body phenotypes. It also introduces new system management capabilities, allowing hospitals and healthcare networks to centrally manage the TBS software on their DXA systems fleet, and to standardize workflows across multiple locations. These improvements enhance operational efficiency, streamline clinical processes, and ensure consistent patient care.

TBS Osteo is available through a convenient subscription model, a flexible option providing customers with eligibility for software updates, new features and support services. This approach ensures healthcare organizations stay up to date with the latest innovations in osteoporosis care. Current TBS Osteo users have the possibility to upgrade to the next generation version and to take advantage of the new capabilities.

"With its cutting-edge technology, the TBS Osteo Advanced software delivers unmatched accuracy while remaining cost-effective. Designed for seamless integration into clinical workflows, it requires no additional exam time or extra appointments an essential advantage for busy radiology professionals," said Univ. Prof. Dr. Didier Hans, CEO and Co-founder of Medimaps Group. "Its proven impact on patient care, ease of use, and its reimbursement status set it apart from competing technologies, reinforcing its presence in the vast majority of the U.S.' top-ranked hospitals."

Since its initial launch in 2012, TBS Osteo has been widely adopted across the U.S., including by 16 of the top 20 hospitals and healthcare providers, to support the assessment and management of osteoporosis. The software is backed by over 1,400 peer-reviewed publications and endorsed by 30 national and international clinical guidelines for its use in fracture risk assessment with DXA imaging.

In the U.S., the software has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and remains the only approved medical software for bone microarchitecture evaluation in clinical practice. Since 2022, Medicare has reimbursed TBS Osteo through four Category 1 CPT codes 77089, 77090, 77091, and 77092 offering additional reimbursement beyond standard DXA scan coverage. This recognition highlights the growing importance of comprehensive bone health assessments in the fight against osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures. According to the Bone Health Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis, while another 44 million have low bone density, putting them at risk if left untreated. In total, 54 million Americans half of all adults aged 50 and older are at risk of breaking a bone due to osteoporosis.

About Medimaps Group

Founded by medical practitioners and clinical researchers, Medimaps combines Swiss innovation with a global presence to lead in bone health management.? We provide healthcare professionals worldwide with advanced AI-driven software that enables comprehensive bone microarchitecture assessment.

Our passion for musculoskeletal health is underpinned by scientific knowledge, collaborations with world-class academics, clinicians, industry partners, and direct patient engagement. The science behind our cutting-edge imaging applications and clinical evidence forms the core of our company's DNA.?

Medimaps Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has offices in the United States and France. Its U.S. affiliate, Medimaps Group USA LLC, markets the company products and services.

Learn more at www.medimaps.ai.

