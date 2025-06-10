Canaan Inc. Provides May 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today released its unaudited bitcoin mining update for the month ending May 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"In May 2025, despite the 10% increase in tariffs on our Malaysia -made Bitcoin mining machines due to ongoing U.S. trade uncertainties, we remained focused on executing our strategic priorities with discipline and agility," said Nangeng Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Canaan. "By capitalizing on the favorable momentum in bitcoin prices, we achieved a 25% month-over-month increase in our bitcoin production, reaching a record 109 bitcoins. This performance marks a new monthly high for our mining production and brings our total cryptocurrency holdings to an all-time high of 1,466 bitcoins at month-end.

"Our installed and operational hashrates reached 8.75 EH/s and 7.27 EH/s, respectively, underscoring the continued buildout of our global mining operations. We also achieved a new historical high in installed computing power, while maintaining a competitive all-in power cost. This performance demonstrates our ability to execute on our strategy of efficient and sustainable growth.

"With Bitcoin prices climbing to historic levels, we're seeing increased global demand for our mining machines. Combined with the strength of our mining operations and our disciplined approach to capital allocation, we remain confident in our business fundamentals and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

May 2025 Bitcoin Mining Updates (unaudited)

Key Metrics Results (Rounded Numbers) Bitcoins Mined During the Month 109 Bitcoins Month-End Bitcoins Owned by Canaan Inc. on Balance Sheet[1] 1,466 Bitcoins Month-End Deployed Hashrate (EH/s) 8.75 EH/s Month-End Operating Hashrate (EH/s) 7.27 EH/s Month-End Average Revenue Split[2] 64.9 % Average All-in Power Cost During the Month[3] US$0.046/kWh

May 2025 Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure Updates (unaudited)



North America Non-North America Global Month-End Average Miner Efficiency 20.1 J/TH 30.8 J/TH 27.4 J/TH Month-End Installed Power Capacity 76.3 MW 163.4 MW 239.7 MW

Notes:

1. Defined as the total number of bitcoins owned by the Company on its Balance Sheet including any bitcoins receivable, excluding bitcoins that the Company has received as customer deposits.

2. Defined as the weighted average percentage that Canaan would share from the total revenues generated according to the applicable joint mining arrangements if 100% of the mining machines consisting of Installed Computing Power (as defined below) were energized.

3. Defined as the weighted average cost of power if 100% of the mining machines consisting of Installed Computing Power were energized.

Current Mining Projects (As of May 31, 2025): Regions

in alphabetical order

(A to Z) Active Mining Projects Count Energized

Computing Power [4] Installed

Computing Power [5] Expected

Computing Power [6] Estimated Total Computing Power [7] Global 9 7.27 EH/s 8.75 EH/s 0 EH/s 8.75 EH/s America 4 3.09 EH/s 3.66 EH/s 0 EH/s 3.66 EH/s Canada 1 0.02 EH/s 0.02 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.02 EH/s Ethiopia 2 4.13 EH/s 4.22 EH/s 0 EH/s 4.22 EH/s Kazakhstan 1 0 EH/s 0.81 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.81 EH/s Middle East 1 0.03 EH/s 0.04 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.04 EH/s

Notes:

4.Defined as the amount of computing power that could theoretically be generated if all mining machines that have been energized are currently in operation including mining machines that may be temporarily offline.

5.Defined as the sum of Energized Computing Power and computing power that has been installed but not yet energized, if any.

6.Defined as the amount of computing power that has been delivered to the country where each mining project is located in but not yet installed.

7.Defined as the sum of Installed Computing Power and Expected Computing Power.

Recent Corporate Updates:

Executive Share Purchase

On June 9, 2025, the Company announced that its chief executive officer and its chief financial officer have acquired an aggregate of 817,268 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at an average price of US$0.76 per ADS, demonstrating their continued confidence in the Company's long-term prospects.

US$30 Million Stock Repurchase Program

On May 27, 2025, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$30 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares, over the next six months starting from May 27, 2025.

Termination of Agreement for Additional US$100 Million Preferred Share Financing

On March 10, 2025, Canaan announced a Series A-1 Preferred Shares financing of up to US$200 million with an institutional investor to support the Company's growth initiatives. The first tranche of US$100 million was successfully received at closing. However, due to unforeseen market conditions, the Company and the investor have mutually agreed to terminate the agreement with respect to the second tranche of US$100 million, effective April 30, 2025.

Recent Operational Update:

Expansion of Self-Mining Operations

Canaan continued to ramp up its mining operations in North America by energizing an additional 0.91 EH/s across its four mining projects in the region in May 2025.

