Designer Brands Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.

"We experienced a soft start to 2025 amid an unpredictable macro environment and deteriorating consumer sentiment," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We have shifted our near-term focus to amplifying value in our retail channels, preserving margins, controlling costs, and mitigating the impact of tariffs as part of our response to this volatility. Thanks to our team's focus and discipline, we expect to deliver between $20 million to $30 million in cost savings over the course of 2025."

Howe continued, "Given the persistent instability and pressure on consumer discretionary spend, we've made the decision to withdraw our 2025 guidance for the time being. Moving forward, our efforts remain focused on disciplined execution of the initiatives within our control to build a business rooted in the strength of our brand, centered on the customer, and positioned for long-term value creation."

First Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the first quarter of 2024)

Net sales decreased 8.0% to $686.9 million.

Total comparable sales decreased by 7.8%.

Gross profit decreased to $295.1 million versus $330.0 million last year, and gross margin was 43.0% compared to 44.2% last year.

Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $17.4 million, or diluted loss per share of $0.36.

Adjusted net loss was $12.5 million, or adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.26.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to $43.4 million at the end of the same period last year, with $125.5 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $522.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to $476.1 million at the end of the same period last year.

The Company ended the first quarter with inventories of $623.6 million compared to $620.5 million at the end of the same period last year.

Return to Shareholders

A dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands) May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 494

9,726

500

9,939 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Co. stores 121

620

122

626 Rubino stores 28

149

28

149 DSW Stores 26

511

25

496

175

1,280

175

1,271 Total number of stores 669

11,006

675

11,210

2025 Financial Outlook

Due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming primarily from global trade policies, the Company is withdrawing its full year 2025 guidance that was provided on March 20, 2025, and is not providing a full year outlook at this time.

About Designer Brands

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Net Sales

Three months ended



(dollars in thousands) May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 573,240

79.3 %

$ 621,367

79.6 %

$ (48,127)

(7.7) % Canada Retail 53,905

7.4 %

55,512

7.1 %

(1,607)

(2.9) % Brand Portfolio 95,898

13.3 %

104,130

13.3 %

(8,232)

(7.9) % Total segment net sales 723,043

100.0 %

781,009

100.0 %

(57,966)

(7.4) % Elimination of intersegment net sales (36,134)





(34,413)





(1,721)

5.0 % Consolidated net sales $ 686,909





$ 746,596





$ (59,687)

(8.0) %

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024 Change in comparable sales:





U.S. Retail segment (7.3) %

(2.3) % Canada Retail segment (9.2) %

(4.9) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel (27.0) %

(1.7) % Total (7.8) %

(2.5) %

Gross Profit

Three months ended



(dollars in thousands) May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 242,796

42.4 %

$ 274,408

44.2 %

$ (31,612)

(11.5) %

(180) Canada Retail 25,404

47.1 %

26,374

47.5 %

(970)

(3.7) %

(40) Brand Portfolio 26,671

27.8 %

33,477

32.1 %

(6,806)

(20.3) %

(430) Total segment gross profit 294,871

40.8 %

334,259

42.8 %

(39,388)

(11.8) %

(200) Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit 255





(4,248)





4,503







Consolidated gross profit $ 295,126

43.0 %

$ 330,011

44.2 %

$ (34,885)

(10.6) %

(120)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (36,134)

$ (34,413) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 25,814

24,093 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 10,575

6,072

$ 255

$ (4,248)

Operating Profit (Loss)

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 39,608

6.9 %

$ 64,201

10.3 %

$ (24,593)

(38.3) %

(340) Canada Retail 365

0.7 %

3,168

5.7 %

(2,803)

(88.5) %

(500) Brand Portfolio 2,591

2.7 %

1,956

1.9 %

635

32.5 %

80 Total segment operating profit 42,564

5.9 %

69,325

8.9 %

(26,761)

(38.6) %

(300) Corporate/eliminations (49,826)





(59,943)





10,117

(16.9) %



Consolidated operating profit (loss) $ (7,262)

(1.1) %

$ 9,382

1.3 %

$ (16,644)

NM

NM

NM - Not meaningful

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024 Net sales $ 686,909

$ 746,596 Cost of sales (391,783)

(416,585) Gross profit 295,126

330,011 Operating expenses (301,862)

(323,493) Income from equity investments 2,427

2,864 Impairment charges (2,953)

- Operating profit (loss) (7,262)

9,382 Interest expense, net (11,868)

(11,561) Non-operating income (expenses), net 8

(143) Loss before income taxes (19,122)

(2,322) Income tax benefit 1,986

3,207 Net income (loss) (17,136)

885 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (288)

(102) Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (17,424)

$ 783 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (0.36)

$ 0.01 Weighted average diluted shares 48,243

59,470

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



May 3, 2025

February 1, 2025

May 4, 2024 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,025

$ 44,752

$ 43,434 Receivables, net 56,159

50,371

96,712 Inventories 623,584

599,751

620,493 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,975

39,950

78,224 Total current assets 773,743

734,824

838,863 Property and equipment, net 230,559

208,199

223,205 Operating lease assets 719,749

701,621

728,346 Goodwill 130,714

130,386

133,666 Intangible assets, net 85,062

84,639

85,252 Deferred tax assets 50,801

43,324

40,868 Equity investments 54,862

56,761

62,863 Other assets 46,046

49,470

50,540 Total assets $ 2,091,536

$ 2,009,224

$ 2,163,603 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 261,787

$ 271,524

$ 298,968 Accrued expenses 181,207

152,153

182,767 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750

6,750 Current operating lease liabilities 158,171

159,924

161,050 Total current liabilities 607,915

590,351

649,535 Long-term debt 516,192

484,285

469,328 Non-current operating lease liabilities 650,438

635,076

657,625 Other non-current liabilities 46,478

17,737

25,253 Total liabilities 1,821,023

1,727,449

1,801,741 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,573

3,284

3,390 Total shareholders' equity 266,940

278,491

358,472 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 2,091,536

$ 2,009,224

$ 2,163,603

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024 Operating expenses $ (301,862)

$ (323,493) Non-GAAP adjustments:





Restructuring and integration costs 3,875

4,829 Acquisition-related costs -

486 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,875

5,315 Adjusted operating expenses $ (297,987)

$ (318,178) Operating profit (loss) $ (7,262)

$ 9,382 Non-GAAP adjustments:





Restructuring and integration costs 3,875

4,829 Acquisition-related costs -

486 Impairment charges 2,953

- Total non-GAAP adjustments 6,828

5,315 Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ (434)

$ 14,697 Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ (17,424)

$ 783 Non-GAAP adjustments:





Restructuring and integration costs 3,875

4,829 Acquisition-related costs -

486 Impairment charges 2,953

- Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (8)

143 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 6,820

5,458 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (1,664)

(1,398) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (528)

(136) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 4,628

3,924 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 288

102 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (12,508)

$ 4,809 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.36)

$ 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.26)

$ 0.08

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Stores added as a result of the Rubino acquisition that will have been in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of 2025, along with its e-commerce sales, will be added to the comparable base for the Canada Retail segment beginning with the second quarter of 2025. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

