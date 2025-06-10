Designer Brands Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.
"We experienced a soft start to 2025 amid an unpredictable macro environment and deteriorating consumer sentiment," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We have shifted our near-term focus to amplifying value in our retail channels, preserving margins, controlling costs, and mitigating the impact of tariffs as part of our response to this volatility. Thanks to our team's focus and discipline, we expect to deliver between $20 million to $30 million in cost savings over the course of 2025."
Howe continued, "Given the persistent instability and pressure on consumer discretionary spend, we've made the decision to withdraw our 2025 guidance for the time being. Moving forward, our efforts remain focused on disciplined execution of the initiatives within our control to build a business rooted in the strength of our brand, centered on the customer, and positioned for long-term value creation."
First Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the first quarter of 2024)
- Net sales decreased 8.0% to $686.9 million.
- Total comparable sales decreased by 7.8%.
- Gross profit decreased to $295.1 million versus $330.0 million last year, and gross margin was 43.0% compared to 44.2% last year.
- Reported net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $17.4 million, or diluted loss per share of $0.36.
- Adjusted net loss was $12.5 million, or adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.26.
Liquidity
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to $43.4 million at the end of the same period last year, with $125.5 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $522.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to $476.1 million at the end of the same period last year.
- The Company ended the first quarter with inventories of $623.6 million compared to $620.5 million at the end of the same period last year.
Return to Shareholders
A dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025.
Store Count
(square footage in thousands)
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Number of
Square
Number of
Square
U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores
494
9,726
500
9,939
Canada Retail segment:
The Shoe Co. stores
121
620
122
626
Rubino stores
28
149
28
149
DSW Stores
26
511
25
496
175
1,280
175
1,271
Total number of stores
669
11,006
675
11,210
2025 Financial Outlook
Due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming primarily from global trade policies, the Company is withdrawing its full year 2025 guidance that was provided on March 20, 2025, and is not providing a full year outlook at this time.
Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and 669 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than eleven million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS
(unaudited)
Net Sales
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Segment net sales:
U.S. Retail
$ 573,240
79.3 %
$ 621,367
79.6 %
$ (48,127)
(7.7) %
Canada Retail
53,905
7.4 %
55,512
7.1 %
(1,607)
(2.9) %
Brand Portfolio
95,898
13.3 %
104,130
13.3 %
(8,232)
(7.9) %
Total segment net sales
723,043
100.0 %
781,009
100.0 %
(57,966)
(7.4) %
Elimination of intersegment net sales
(36,134)
(34,413)
(1,721)
5.0 %
Consolidated net sales
$ 686,909
$ 746,596
$ (59,687)
(8.0) %
Comparable Sales
Three months ended
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Change in comparable sales:
U.S. Retail segment
(7.3) %
(2.3) %
Canada Retail segment
(9.2) %
(4.9) %
Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel
(27.0) %
(1.7) %
Total
(7.8) %
(2.5) %
Gross Profit
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment gross profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 242,796
42.4 %
$ 274,408
44.2 %
$ (31,612)
(11.5) %
(180)
Canada Retail
25,404
47.1 %
26,374
47.5 %
(970)
(3.7) %
(40)
Brand Portfolio
26,671
27.8 %
33,477
32.1 %
(6,806)
(20.3) %
(430)
Total segment gross profit
294,871
40.8 %
334,259
42.8 %
(39,388)
(11.8) %
(200)
Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit
255
(4,248)
4,503
Consolidated gross profit
$ 295,126
43.0 %
$ 330,011
44.2 %
$ (34,885)
(10.6) %
(120)
Intersegment Eliminations
Three months ended
(in thousands)
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:
Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
$ (36,134)
$ (34,413)
Cost of sales:
Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment
25,814
24,093
Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
10,575
6,072
$ 255
$ (4,248)
Operating Profit (Loss)
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Change
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
%
Basis
Segment operating profit:
U.S. Retail
$ 39,608
6.9 %
$ 64,201
10.3 %
$ (24,593)
(38.3) %
(340)
Canada Retail
365
0.7 %
3,168
5.7 %
(2,803)
(88.5) %
(500)
Brand Portfolio
2,591
2.7 %
1,956
1.9 %
635
32.5 %
80
Total segment operating profit
42,564
5.9 %
69,325
8.9 %
(26,761)
(38.6) %
(300)
Corporate/eliminations
(49,826)
(59,943)
10,117
(16.9) %
Consolidated operating profit (loss)
$ (7,262)
(1.1) %
$ 9,382
1.3 %
$ (16,644)
NM
NM
NM - Not meaningful
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Net sales
$ 686,909
$ 746,596
Cost of sales
(391,783)
(416,585)
Gross profit
295,126
330,011
Operating expenses
(301,862)
(323,493)
Income from equity investments
2,427
2,864
Impairment charges
(2,953)
-
Operating profit (loss)
(7,262)
9,382
Interest expense, net
(11,868)
(11,561)
Non-operating income (expenses), net
8
(143)
Loss before income taxes
(19,122)
(2,322)
Income tax benefit
1,986
3,207
Net income (loss)
(17,136)
885
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(288)
(102)
Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ (17,424)
$ 783
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ (0.36)
$ 0.01
Weighted average diluted shares
48,243
59,470
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
May 3, 2025
February 1, 2025
May 4, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 46,025
$ 44,752
$ 43,434
Receivables, net
56,159
50,371
96,712
Inventories
623,584
599,751
620,493
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
47,975
39,950
78,224
Total current assets
773,743
734,824
838,863
Property and equipment, net
230,559
208,199
223,205
Operating lease assets
719,749
701,621
728,346
Goodwill
130,714
130,386
133,666
Intangible assets, net
85,062
84,639
85,252
Deferred tax assets
50,801
43,324
40,868
Equity investments
54,862
56,761
62,863
Other assets
46,046
49,470
50,540
Total assets
$ 2,091,536
$ 2,009,224
$ 2,163,603
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 261,787
$ 271,524
$ 298,968
Accrued expenses
181,207
152,153
182,767
Current maturities of long-term debt
6,750
6,750
6,750
Current operating lease liabilities
158,171
159,924
161,050
Total current liabilities
607,915
590,351
649,535
Long-term debt
516,192
484,285
469,328
Non-current operating lease liabilities
650,438
635,076
657,625
Other non-current liabilities
46,478
17,737
25,253
Total liabilities
1,821,023
1,727,449
1,801,741
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
3,573
3,284
3,390
Total shareholders' equity
266,940
278,491
358,472
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity
$ 2,091,536
$ 2,009,224
$ 2,163,603
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
May 3, 2025
May 4, 2024
Operating expenses
$ (301,862)
$ (323,493)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring and integration costs
3,875
4,829
Acquisition-related costs
-
486
Total non-GAAP adjustments
3,875
5,315
Adjusted operating expenses
$ (297,987)
$ (318,178)
Operating profit (loss)
$ (7,262)
$ 9,382
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring and integration costs
3,875
4,829
Acquisition-related costs
-
486
Impairment charges
2,953
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
6,828
5,315
Adjusted operating profit (loss)
$ (434)
$ 14,697
Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.
$ (17,424)
$ 783
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring and integration costs
3,875
4,829
Acquisition-related costs
-
486
Impairment charges
2,953
-
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
(8)
143
Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect
6,820
5,458
Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments
(1,664)
(1,398)
Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets
(528)
(136)
Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax
4,628
3,924
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
288
102
Adjusted net income (loss)
$ (12,508)
$ 4,809
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.36)
$ 0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.26)
$ 0.08
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.
Comparable Sales Performance Metric
We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Stores added as a result of the Rubino acquisition that will have been in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of 2025, along with its e-commerce sales, will be added to the comparable base for the Canada Retail segment beginning with the second quarter of 2025. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.
