OTC Markets Group Welcomes MTL Cannabis Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced MTL Cannabis Corp. (CSE: MTLC; OTCQX: MTLNF), a company engaged in the cultivation and production of cannabis products for recreational and medical purposes, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. MTL Cannabis Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

MTL Cannabis Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MTLNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Our upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market marks a significant milestone for MTL Cannabis Corp. as we expand our presence and accessibility in the US market," said Michael Perron, CEO of MTL Cannabis Corp. "This step underscores our commitment to reaching a broader investor base, increasing liquidity, and positioning MTL Cannabis Corp. as a key player in the global cannabis industry."

About MTL Cannabis Corp.

MTL Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products for recreational and medical purposes in Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link®?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

