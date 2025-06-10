Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RF8Q | ISIN: CA68616T1093 | Ticker-Symbol: OEX
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 11:32
0,820 Euro
-3,98 % -0,034
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8310,85714:50
0,8190,86114:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 13:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orezone Gold Corporation: Orezone Intercepts Further High-Grade Mineralization at Bomboré Including 11.33 g/t Gold Over 11.00m and 10.28 g/t Gold Over 5.00m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to provide additional drill results from its ongoing multi-year exploration campaign at its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine. These latest results are from multiple targets identified along the broader 14km long reserve defined Bomboré gold system, which remains open for further expansion.

Selected Drill Highlights1:

  • 11.33g/t Au over 11.00m (BBC6960)
  • 10.28g/t Au over 5.00m (BBC7132)
  • 6.79g/t Au over 8.00m and 2.22g/t Au over 14.00m (BBC7141)
  • 7.40g/t Au over 6.70m (BBD1124)
  • 6.61g/t Au over 4.15m (BBD1341)
  • 2.96g/t Au over 10.00m (BBC7158)
  • 1.84g/t Au over 15.70m (BBD1346)
  • 1.53g/t Au over 17.00m (BBC7148)
  • 1.45g/t Au over 14.10m (BBD1344)
  • 1.23g/t Au over 9.65m (BBD1329)

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, "These latest drill results further underscore the significant exploration upside at Bomboré and clearly illustrate that the broader system remains open to depth, along strike and outside of the currently delineated mineralized trends. At P17, drilling was successful in tracing higher-grade sub-zone mineralization a further 300m down plunge, while wide spaced step-out drilling at P16 and Siga have extended mineralization a respective 600m and 550m along strike. As we ramp up our exploration efforts at Bomboré, we continue to re-evaluate and update the project's existing exploration framework. The latest results also provide clear evidence that the hanging wall and footwall of the broader 14km long reserve defined system are prospective for additional near-surface discoveries, which was not previously recognized.

While Bomboré currently hosts a stated 5 million ounce global resource, which is the basis for the ongoing production expansion to 220,000 to 250,000 ounces per annum, the results of the current exploration program continue to provide support for the Company's long-term targeted resource base of 7 to 10 million ounces."

P17 Trend: Higher-Grade Sub-Zones

Drilling at P17 was successful in further illustrating the down plunge continuity of the higher-grade sub-zones, the highlight of which was an intercept of 7.40g/t Au over 6.70m (BBD1124), which marks a 300m down plunge extension from the previously reported 11.52g/t Au over 10.60m (BBD1081, Figure 3). Other notable sub-zone intercepts from this recent round of drilling include 5.22g/t Au over 4.00m (BBD1346), 20.14g/t Au over 2.00m (BBD1341) and 15.61g/t Au over 1.00m (BBD1335).

While the Company continues to define the structural setting of the P17 Trend, and further develop a predictive model for future sub-zone targeting, a key takeaway from the recent drilling was a better understanding of the controls of the higher-grade mineralization which comprise these sub-zones. It is now recognized that the higher-grades are associated with a later-stage quartz veining event, within which multiple occurrences of visible gold were observed for the first time (Figure 1). This marks an important development in the Company's understanding of the Bomboré system, which to date has been focused on a low grade, bulk tonnage open pit model. While still early-stage, the Company continues to evaluate the sub-zones along the P17 Trend, and other localized higher-grade areas along the broader 14km system, as future potential sources of higher-grade underground feed, beneath the open pits.

Figure 1: P17 Drill Core Photos - highlighting visible gold within higher-grade sub-zone

P17 Drill Core Photos - highlighting visible gold within higher-grade sub-zone

P17 Drill Core Photos - highlighting visible gold within higher-grade sub-zone

P17 Trend: selected high-grade sub-zone intercepts (previously reported):

  • 14.67g/t Au over 6.0m (BBD1066)
  • 16.58g/t Au over 4.6m (BBD0991)
  • 11.52g/t Au over 10.6m (BBD1081)
  • 9.44g/t Au over 10.0m (TYD0041)
  • 8.47g/t Au over 6.0m (BBD1132)
  • 7.08g/t Au over 7.0m (TYC0123)
  • 7.62g/t Au over 5.5m (TYD0035)

Near Surface Strike Extensions

In addition to extending the Bomboré mineral system to depth, and defining higher-grade sub-zones within, further delineating near-surface strike extensions to multiple resource areas continues to be another important area of investigation. A highlight of such recent targeting was at P16, where a series of step-out holes successfully identified mineralization an additional 600m to the north (Figure 2), as supported by intercepts of 0.92g/t Au over 14.35m (BBD1348), 0.71g/t Au over 9.00m (BBD1349), 0.68g/t Au over 17.00m (BBD1338) and 1.27g/t Au over 5.00m (BBC7180). These initial step-out results support the interpretation that P16 is a sub-parallel trend to the P17 Trend, which significantly expands the exploration model and potential within this area of the project.

Future targeting of the P16 strike extension will be centered on backfill drilling, with the goal of delineating open pittable near-surface mineralization, as well as to further investigate the potential for higher-grade sub-zones, as is observed within the P16 resource area.

P16 Trend: selected high-grade sub-zone intercepts (previously reported):

  • 10.63g/t Au over 14.0m (BBD0448)
  • 16.50g/t Au over 5.0m (BBD0448)
  • 9.03g/t Au over 12.0m (BBC3241)
  • 6.69g/t Au over 15.5m (BBD0443)
  • 5.91g/t Au over 15.0m (BBD0447)
  • 7.82g/t Au over 9.0m (BBD0213)
  • 58.91g/t Au over 3.0m (BBD0768)

At Siga, initial testing of the southern strike extension yielded encouraging results, with mineralization intercepted approximately 550m to the south of the current mineral resource. This area of the project has not been previously explored with results of the initial scout drilling returning 5.93g/t Au over 0.85m and 6.35g/t Au over 1.00m (BBD1340). Follow-up drilling will comprise a series of wide spaced backfill fences to further delineate this broad southern extension.

Additionally, significant potential remains to extend resources to the north of the existing open pit designs in the North Zone. Localized 50-100m step-outs along the broader North Zone strike extension have demonstrated promising continuity, with initial results of 2.22g/t Au over 14.00m and 6.79g/t Au over 8.00m (BBC7141) and 2.21g/t Au over 7.00m (BBC7201). Further drilling along this northern strike extension, which has seen limited testing to date, is planned for upcoming campaigns.

Expanding Exploration Model

In addition to testing the extent of known mineralization, the Company continues to challenge the broader exploration model at Bomboré. The previously established exploration framework was centered on gold mineralization being confined to the Bomboré Shear Zone, with limited prospects within the hanging wall and footwall of the broader system. However, more recent targeted drilling, and local surface excavations outside of the mining lease, provide evidence to the contrary. Initial testing within the immediate hanging wall to the Siga Zone has led to the discovery of the HK Zone (Figure 2), which is marked by intercepts of 11.33g/t Au over 11.00m (BBC6960), 10.28g/t Au over 5.00m (BBC7132), 1.35g/t Au over 9.00m (BBC6976), and 1.46g/t Au over 6.00m (BBC7120).

With the prospects of identifying additional high-grade centers of mineralization outside of the Bomboré Shear Zone, the Company has recently commenced a near-mine and regional air core drill program, comprising a series of wide spaced drill fences within the mining lease and surrounding exploration tenements.

Figure 2 - Bomboré Plan Map Highlighting Selected Intercepts

Bomboré Plan Map Highlighting Selected Intercepts

Figure 3 - P17 Composite Long Section Highlighting Selected Intercepts (Looking West)

P17 Composite Long Section Highlighting Selected Intercepts (Looking West)

Table 1 - Highlight Drill Intercepts

HoleZoneEastingNorthingElv.DipAzi.EOH
(m)		From
(m)		To
(m)		Length*
(m)		Grade
(g/t Au)		Type
BBD0206P177305991344300267-50270155125.00128.003.001.79HR
BBD1069P17 S7302701343125261-51270277225.00226.001.009.53HR
and 251.75260.608.851.39HR
incl. 257.60259.602.003.58HR
BBD1084P17 S7303551343175261-52270437314.00317.953.952.36HR
BBD1104P17 S7303651343250261-52269401355.00358.003.002.09HR
incl. 357.00358.001.005.17HR
BBD1124P17 S7304251343375261-49272495459.00465.706.707.40HR
and 480.00485.005.002.09HR
BBD1131North Zone7303951343325261-51270452395.00398.003.001.66HR
and 416.00419.003.001.01HR
and 425.00428.303.301.82HR
BBD1329North Zone7290341353901283-55312396341.35351.009.651.23HR
and 356.50362.506.001.53HR
BBD1331North Zone7289931353501276-5231233042.0043.001.008.06OX
BBD1334P17 S7304831343350261-53271519278.10283.105.001.72HR
and 488.50498.5010.001.12HR
incl. 494.50497.503.002.51HR
BBD1335P17 S7302571343350261-5027039647.0048.001.0015.61HR
BBD1338P167295081344364259-45263291193.00210.0017.000.68HR
incl. 202.00206.004.001.20HR
and 257.00262.005.002.43HR
and 268.00271.203.201.10HR
BBD1339P167295971344551260-50270336334.00336.002.002.95HR
BBD1340P167290001343900260-5027020189.1590.000.855.93HR
and 191.00192.001.006.35HR
BBD1341P17 S7303361342750261-50270156123.75127.904.156.61HR
incl. 125.90127.902.0020.14HR
BBD1343P17 S7303921343125261-55270360309.00313.004.001.03HR
BBD1344P17 S7303711343501261-50270528323.00337.1014.101.45HR
incl. 323.00332.709.701.87HR
and 428.00431.003.001.79HR
BBD1345P17 S7303401342800261-50270165136.20139.803.601.68HR
and 146.00148.552.555.02HR
BBD1346P17 S7306181344250266-50270225137.25141.003.751.17HR
and 178.00193.7015.701.84HR
incl. 186.70190.704.005.22HR
BBD1348P167295661344413259-50270303168.00173.155.151.54HR
and 214.00228.3514.350.92HR
incl. 222.00228.356.351.03HR
and 260.00266.006.000.81HR
BBD1349P167295171344443259-50270312241.00250.009.000.71HR
and 255.00270.0015.000.57HR
BBC6946HK7285151348358277-502706013.0017.004.002.53OX
BBC6958HK7285601348357276-502707570.0075.005.001.19OX
BBC6960HK7285361348408274-5028011448.0059.0011.0011.33OX
incl. 48.0051.003.0040.12OX
BBC6962HK7288291348272278-5025012956.0062.006.000.68OX
BBC6963HK7288441348280277-5027913174.0078.004.000.80OX
BBC6975HK7285371348357276-502709684.0093.009.000.65HR
BBC6976HK7285641348402275-5028011374.0083.009.001.35OX
BBC7120HK7285571348302276-5027010069.0075.006.001.46HR
BBC7122HK7285631348386275-5027012078.0087.009.000.78HR
BBC7129HK7286031348435274-50270120110.00117.007.000.79HR
BBC7132HK7285241348333278-5027013026.0030.004.000.72OX
and 82.0087.005.0010.28HR
BBC7135HK7283911348375283-502706032.0036.004.001.31OX
BBC7136HK7284931348224286-5027010027.0036.009.000.65OX
and 46.0050.004.000.76OX
and 60.0063.003.002.26OX
BBC7140North Zone7299831354256285-503121268.0011.003.000.67OX
and 16.0025.009.000.53OX
incl. 21.0024.003.001.09OX
BBC7141North Zone7303901354301278-4531210027.0041.0014.002.22OX
incl. 27.0030.003.008.44OX
and 66.0074.008.006.79HR
incl. 67.0070.003.0014.82HR
BBC7142North Zone7300821354338282-50312152109.00114.005.001.51HR
BBC7147P117279511349499291-5027015070.0075.005.000.85HR
BBC7148P117279321349408292-5027012032.0049.0017.001.53OX
incl. 39.0041.002.007.62OX
and 77.0083.006.003.15HR
incl. 77.0080.003.005.32HR
BBC7149P117279501349449291-5027015090.0097.007.001.62HR
BBC7150P117279831349253285-5027012587.0093.006.000.92HR
BBC7152P117281071349249281-5027012074.0077.003.001.64HR
BBC7153P117281061349299279-5027011849.0053.004.001.01OX
BBC7154P117280131349400282-5027015098.00100.002.001.47HR
and 116.00119.003.001.84HR
BBC7157Siga W7279661347455276-5025014011.0016.005.000.77OX
and 90.00101.0011.000.96HR
BBC7158Siga E7283401347910283-5025012067.0077.0010.002.96HR
incl. 69.0071.002.0011.72HR
BBC7161Siga E7286151347638277-5025012062.0063.001.005.99HR
BBC7162Siga E7286691347497274-5025015073.0078.005.001.05HR
BBC7163Siga E7286241347428273-502508018.0026.008.001.00OX
and 30.0033.003.001.35OX
BBC7164Siga E7286811347449271-5025011442.0047.005.001.23OX
BBC7165Siga E7286471347090280-5025012696.0099.003.005.26HR
incl. 96.0097.001.0014.67HR
BBC7166Siga S7282131345896266-50250846.009.003.001.13OX
BBC7180P167296081345000261-502707247.0049.002.006.52HR
and 54.0059.005.001.27HR
BBC7185P8P97286361352003267-503121232.008.006.000.63OX
BBC7186P8P97285711351926269-503121382.009.007.000.86OX
and 64.0071.007.000.82OX
incl. 64.0068.004.001.12OX
BBC7187P8P97285271351968268-50312136133.00136.003.001.62HR
BBC7191North Zone7297401354677284-49310695.0015.0010.001.12OX
incl. 9.0014.005.001.74OX
and 30.0035.005.000.59OX
BBC7193North Zone7297581354661282-5131011425.0034.009.000.47OX
and 44.0048.004.003.14OX
and 53.0067.0014.000.88OX
BBC7195North Zone7297741354680282-5131011347.0049.002.002.58OX
BBC7200North Zone7303791354345286-503108012.0020.008.000.62OX
and 61.0067.006.001.50HR
BBC7201North Zone7304171354345279-49310830.007.007.002.21OX
and 12.0020.008.000.62OX
and 61.0067.006.001.50HR

* True widths for all zones are reported as a percentage of drilled lengths: North Zone 85%, P8/P9 70-85%, Siga 90%, P11 75-85%, P17S 70% and 90-100%, P17N 70% and HK 75-80%.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focused on its staged hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets, and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Contact Information

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

Qualified person

Alastair Gallaugher (CGeol), Exploration Manager for Orezone, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

QA/QC

The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.28g/t in the Oxide+Upper Transition zone, and 0.45g/t Au in the Lower Transition+Hard Rock zone. The half-core drilling samples were cut using a diamond saw by Orezone employees. The samples were prepared by BIGS Global Burkina s.a.r.l. ("BIGS Global") and then split by Orezone to 1 kg using Rotary Sample Dividers ("RSDs"). A 1kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS Global in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll cyanidation using a LeachWellTM catalyst. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade greater than or equal to 0.25g/t Au were prepared by BIGS Global and then split by Orezone to 50g using RSDs. A 50g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at BIGS Global.

Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for most of the drill intercepts reported.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the exploration program and the significant exploration upside at Bomboré including that the broader system remains open to depth, along strike and outside of the currently delineated mineralized trends; the potential to materially expand the project's resource base from the current global 5 million gold ounces, to a targeted 7 to 10 million gold ounces longer term and the ongoing production expansion to 220,000 to 250,000 ounces per annum; evidence that the hanging wall and footwall of the broader 14km long reserve defined system are prospective for additional near-surface discoveries; the initial step-out results support the interpretation that P16 is a sub-parallel trend to the P17 Trend, which significantly expands the exploration model and potential within this region of the project; and significant potential remains to extend resources to the north of the existing open pit designs in the North Zone.

All forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, terrorist or other violent attacks, the failure of parties to contracts to honour contractual commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel, the spread of diseases, epidemics and pandemics diseases, market or business conditions, the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results and the failure of ongoing and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ on www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a40af525-f516-45bc-adcf-ddfd80dde15d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fcc476e-2850-49f1-9a32-804e43b198f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5ae8c5-c5e8-4cc3-8122-a66a865e8edf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/399dba20-2f38-4610-844d-a799ab111e1a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.