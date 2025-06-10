Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Dynamic digital marketing task force Nockta has unveiled the new website for avant-garde design, art, fashion, and software studio, glix.shop - featuring its glitchy, experimental spirit and disrupted conventional digital interfaces.

GLIX, a team of artists, designers, and developers engaged in the techno and AI-driven industries, approached Nockta to design a website that fully captures its language and worldview.

The New Website for glix.shop

Nockta faced two key challenges while developing glix.shop: creating a retro, fragmented look with a smooth user experience, and combining fashion, art, tech, and software into a cohesive design.

The result is inspired by the raw aesthetics of Windows 98 and the glitchy textures of early internet culture - a website that embraces "intentional chaos".

Here, pixelated graphics and clunky UI metaphors come together to represent nostalgia glitching into the present through:

Pixel-heavy, fragmented visuals that embrace imperfection

UI styled after outdated file systems and analog desktop windows

Non-linear navigation that encourages exploration over efficiency

"But this wasn't just for looks - it's a philosophical alignment. GLIX sees beauty in the break. The design embraces error as a form of expression, echoing their belief that in today's algorithmic culture, fractured identities and distorted realities are the norm.

About Nockta

With creativity and strategy at the core, Nockta has grown from a small idea into a dynamic digital agency that thrives on pushing boundaries. Every service it provides, from social media management to advanced Amazon advertising strategies, is designed to reflect its belief in continuous improvement and boundless possibilities.

