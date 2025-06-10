Industry-Leader Scot Rose to Join AI Pioneer Quantarium as Chief Strategy Officer

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Quantarium, a pioneer in AI and proprietary IP for real estate technologies announces the appointment of Scot Rose as Chief Strategy Officer. A well-recognized leader in appraisal modernization and the former Chief Innovation Officer of Class Valuation, Rose brings decades of domain experience and strategic foresight to Quantarium. Rose will lead Quantarium's corporate strategy, go-to-market execution, and regulatory alignment initiatives-connecting the company's research and data science excellence to the practical needs of capital markets, AMCs, and appraisers navigating the AI transition.

The announcement comes at a transformative moment in the real estate and mortgage ecosystem, as the sector assimilates the breakneck development speed of current AI- offerings, while bracing for the far-reaching impact of pending Agentic AI-autonomous, adaptive systems capable of reshaping not just valuation workflows, but the very nature of property intelligence, compliance, and human decision-making across real estate valuations and the housing finance continuum.

"Scot has long been at the forefront of valuation innovation-championing computer vision, remote inspection, and hybridized appraisal models with regulatory fluency" said Clement Ifrim, CEO and Co-Founder of Quantarium. "But this new era of AI demands more than technical competence-it requires system-level thinking, responsible governance, and a capacity to envision and re-architect value chains. Scott uniquely embodies that," Ifrim added.

"The signal-to-noise ratio in this market is high," said Rose. "Many organizations today leverage machine learning components, but Quantarium is differentiated by its core architecture-built from the ground up on foundational AI research, interdisciplinary data science, and systems optimized for lifelong learning, model governance, and now with our next generation mapping and computer vision, explain ability at scale. At Quantarium we're building for Agentic and what comes next."

Quantarium's proprietary AVM (Automated Valuation Model) technologies, multimodal computer vision pipeline, and next-gen appraisal augmentation tools have already secured top marks in independent performance testing, where they lead the field in both accuracy and national coverage. With Rose's leadership, the company aims to advance these systems into institutional-grade competitive advantage for lenders, investors, and regulators seeking reliability, transparency, and efficiency at enterprise scale

About Quantarium: Quantarium is an AI-first valuation science company delivering enterprise-grade solutions for real estate, lending, and capital markets. With proprietary AVMs, advanced computer vision, and governance-focused platforms, Quantarium leads in accuracy, coverage, and explain ability. Built by interdisciplinary scientists and technologists, the company delivers AI that's not only predictive-but actionable, transparent, and aligned with institutional and regulatory needs.

Contact: Romi Mahajan, KKM Group, romi@thekkmgroup.com

SOURCE: Quantarium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/industry-leader-scot-rose-to-join-ai-pioneer-quantarium-as-chief-strategy-officer-1037481