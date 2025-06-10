ForgeFX Simulations Launches VORTEX: A Breakthrough Multi-Technology VR Mission Rehearsal Ecosystem for High-Stakes, Cross-Industry Preparedness

Immersive New VR Platform Blends AI Guidance, GIS Planning, Photorealistic Environments and Procedural Equipment Simulation to Deliver Customizable, Multi-User Training for High-Risk Operations Across Industries - Putting the Latest Advancements in Technology Into the Hands of Those Who Need It Most

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / ForgeFX Simulations announces the launch of VORTEX (Virtual Operational Readiness and Tactical Engagement Exercises), a next-generation virtual reality training platform built for high-consequence tactical mission rehearsal where failure isn't an option. Combining four transformative technologies into one unified system - LiDAR-scanned environments, GIS-enabled sand tables, real-world device simulation, and AI-powered subject matter expert guidance - VORTEX empowers teams across industries to rehearse critical procedures, coordinate decision-making under pressure, and build readiness for complex real-world challenges.

VORTEX (Virtual Operational Readiness and Tactical Engagement Exercises)

VORTEX blends AI guidance, GIS planning, photorealistic environments, and procedural equipment simulation to deliver customizable, multi-user training for high-risk operations across industries.

Originally piloted in a defense hazard-response scenario, VORTEX has evolved into a scalable, modular platform serving a wide array of sectors, including disaster and emergency response, defense, manufacturing, energy, critical infrastructure, and enterprise operations where safety, coordination, and downtime mitigation are critical.

"With VORTEX, we're giving teams the tools to train for the untrainable," said Greg Meyers, CEO and co-founder of ForgeFX Simulations. "This platform blends the physical fidelity of equipment interaction with the strategic complexity of mission planning and the responsiveness of real-time AI Subject Matter support. Whether you're executing a coordinated emergency response, managing a critical infrastructure failure or preparing operators for complex industrial procedures, VORTEX turns high-risk training into a safe, repeatable, and immersive learning experience."

Built on the Unity engine and ForgeFX's ForgeSIM framework, VORTEX simulates physical and procedural realities with extreme accuracy. LiDAR-scanned photorealistic environments enable training in spatially accurate virtual spaces enhanced with interactive digital equipment, including replicas of critical machinery and devices for realistic operational engagement. Through GIS-enabled mission sand tables, teams plan and rehearse operations using real-world terrain data and environmental overlays. Users seamlessly transition from strategy to execution - engaging with realistic field conditions and AI-supported decision-making.

VORTEX's voice-activated, AI-powered Subject Matter Expert (SME) is trained on operational protocols and custom datasets to deliver real-time, contextual guidance for continuous learning, error correction, and on-demand support - without breaking immersion. Its architecture integrates seamlessly with tools like Sentis, Convai or other conversational AI platforms. Interactions are logged for machine learning-driven performance analytics, enabling detailed after-action reviews and skill progression insights. This allows organizations to monitor both individual and team performance across sessions and adapt training plans to close critical gaps while supporting co-located or distributed training in real time.

Designed for flexible deployment, VORTEX supports Android-based standalone headsets like Meta Quest, PC-based VR systems, and mixed reality devices such as Microsoft HoloLens 2. Its modular design allows customers to configure according to their requirements - whether focusing on single-device instruction, multi-team coordination or complex environmental scenarios. Early adopters recognize its ability to reduce training costs, minimize operational risk, and accelerate response preparedness for complex, high-consequence operations.

VORTEX can be tailored to support the operational demands of any organization engaged in high-risk, tactical training and response planning. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://forgefx.com or contact ForgeFX at +1 (415) 788-5725.

