Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC (ACT), a 100% employee owned leader in customer experience solutions and premier Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider, today announced the launch of its new operations center in Manila, the Philippines. This strategic move marks ACT's continued global expansion in response to customer demand and strengthens the company's ability to deliver world-class outsourcing solutions across multiple time zones and markets.

The new Philippines facility will focus on delivering comprehensive BPO services including multi-channel customer support, technical assistance, digital sales enablement, risk management, and specialized back-office functions, serving a broad range of verticals such as financial services, lending, healthcare, hospitality, retail, telecommunications, and more. This expansion enables ACT to leverage the Philippines' renowned talent pool and strategic location to better serve clients across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, all while upholding ACT's signature Total Experience Formula and employee-centric business model.

"Establishing operations in the Philippines represents a natural evolution of our global strategy," said Hunter Croft, President and CEO of ACT. "Manila offers an unmatched combination of cultural alignment, technical expertise, and operational excellence that perfectly complements our mission to deliver transformational customer experiences for our partners."

Adele Fransko, Chief People Officer of ACT, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion: "Today's customer service landscape demands sophisticated solutions that can navigate complex, multi-layered interactions. Manila provides us with access to highly skilled professionals who understand the nuances of global customer engagement. This expansion allows us to offer our clients enhanced capacity and round-the-clock service capabilities in one of the world's most dynamic BPO markets."

ACT's expansion into the Philippines is a direct result of the trust placed in the company by long-standing client partnerships. These relationships have grown steadily over time, driven by ACT's consistent performance, operational discipline, and customer-first approach.

"This growth reflects both the strength of our client partnerships and the increasing demand for flexible, scalable solutions," said Chief Operating Officer Susan Parker. "Expanding into the Philippines allows us to meet that demand while enhancing operational efficiency, supporting global redundancy, and continuing to deliver the level of service our partners have come to expect."

This expansion positions ACT to capitalize on the growing demand for sophisticated outsourcing solutions while accessing one of the world's most established and capable BPO ecosystems.

For additional information about ACT and its comprehensive service offerings, visit www.acttoday.com.

About ACT:

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years' experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254994

SOURCE: Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC