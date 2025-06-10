ExaGrid named Storage Company of the Year at "The Storries XXII" in London

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock and the only non-network-facing tiered air gap with delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that the company was honored with two awards, Channel Partner Programme and Storage Company of the Year, during the 22nd annual Storage Awards ceremony, "The Storries," held in London on June 5, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610147479/en/

Photo courtesy of the Storage Awards.

The Storage Awards are determined by public vote. The 2025 awards mark the 14th year of wins for ExaGrid at "The Storries." The Channel Partner Programme award recognizes the innovative ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program, which is designed to be easy for partners with support from the ExaGrid sales team and without milestone commitments. ExaGrid is known for having a Tiered Backup Storage system that "just works," is not oversold or undersized, and provides its customers with the best customer support industry from an assigned level 2 technical support engineer, ensuring that partners' customers are well taken care of.

The Storage Company of the Year award recognizes ExaGrid's unique Tiered Backup Storage product line, which offers the largest single scale-out system in the industry that includes data deduplication, that fastest backups and restores to keep users productive, and comprehensive security with ransomware recovery.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning six industry awards so far in 2025, including:

Data Breakthrough Awards Data Backup Solution of the Year

Network Computing Awards Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Storage Product of the Year

Storage Awards Channel Partner Programme

Storage Awards Storage Company of the Year

"We are honored to win Channel Partner Programme and Storage Company of the Year" said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "Thank you to everyone who voted for us, we are grateful to our partners and customers for their support, and for the continued recognition of our team, our programs, and our Tiered Backup Storage product line."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610147479/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com