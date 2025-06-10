First AI agents for managing cloud security vulnerabilities identify the most likely entry routes for cyber attacks and stop them before they happen.

The company is growing fast to meet demand, with plans to expand agents' capabilities.

Maze, the new platform that uses AI agents to investigate and resolve cloud security vulnerabilities, today announced a $25 million Series A round led by Theory Ventures, with participation from existing investors Cherry Ventures and Tapestry VC. Coming less than a year after the company's founding and 9 months after a $6 million seed round led by Cherry Ventures, this brings total funding to $31 million. Maze plans to continue growing its team and expand into new use cases for its AI-native security platform.

Vulnerabilities are a rapidly growing pain point for modern security teams. In 2024, vulnerability exploitation increased by 34%, overtaking phishing amongst top causes of security incidents. The number of known vulnerabilities (CVEs) is also on the rise, increasing by nearly 40% in 2024. Given that most enterprises can only fix about 10% of their open vulnerabilities each month, and with AI now making attackers more effective, security teams need new solutions.

"Before starting Maze, we talked to hundreds of security professionals and heard the same complaint again and again dealing with vulnerabilities is a nightmare." said Harry Wetherald, Maze CEO and co-founder. "Security teams are already struggling today, and as attackers get their hands on AI, things are only going to get more difficult. While AI gives us the ability to build better security tools, it is also enabling bad actors to deliver complex attacks at scale. Our goal is to give security teams the tools they need to fight back."

Maze has been built from the ground-up to take full advantage of modern AI technology. Maze's AI agents are designed to operate and think like humans, instead of relying on pre-defined logic and rules. By deploying thousands of agents to investigate their customer's cloud data, Maze can accurately identify the tiny number of vulnerabilities that are exploitable in their environment and likely to cause a breach, resolving them automatically. Starting with an agent for investigating, triaging, and resolving cloud vulnerabilities, Maze is developing a comprehensive, AI-native security platform.

Maze's founding team includes Wetherald, Adrian Jozwik, and Santiago Castineira, who previously led product, design, and engineering teams at Tessian, Elastic, and Amazon. Together with a veteran team of ex Meta, Adyen, and Nvidia engineers, they built Maze's first AI agent by replicating the workflow of expert human analysts. The agents have been deployed in production with over ten organizations, including two of the Fortune 200, and a number of high-growth technology companies.

"Maze's product is almost too good to be true. It is a truly novel use of Agentic AI that goes well beyond automating manual workflows," said Mandy Andress, CISO at Elastic.

"To keep pace with attackers, security tools will need to be re-written to be AI-native," said Andy Triedman, Partner at Theory Ventures and latest addition to the Maze Board. "While today's vulnerability management tools are built to aggregate data for human analysts, Maze is designed from the ground up for autonomous investigations and triage."

Security teams can request a demo at https://mazehq.com/. Maze is also hiring across sales and engineering. See open roles at https://jobs.ashbyhq.com/mazehq.

ABOUT MAZE

Maze is a new type of security platform that uses AI agents to stop cloud security breaches before they happen, starting with an agent for investigating, triaging, and resolving vulnerabilities. Maze is backed by Theory Ventures, Cherry Ventures, and Tapestry VC. Visit https://mazehq.com/ to learn more.

