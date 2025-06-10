Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Former Atlassian Sales Leader Chris Moojen Joins Lansweeper as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned GTM executive to fast-track revenue growth and value for customers worldwide

MERELBEKE, Belgium, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansweeper, the leading technology asset intelligence platform, today announced that senior Atlassian executive Chris Moojen will join the company as Chief Revenue Officer on July 1, 2025. Chris brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performing go-to-market (GTM) teams at Cisco, Google, Dropbox and, most recently, Atlassian, where he led the Global Enterprise Sales organization. His track record spans both product-led growth (PLG) and sales-led growth (SLG) motions, delivering sustained revenue acceleration for some of the world's most recognized technology brands.

Chris Moojen, Lansweeper Chief Revenue Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to Lansweeper," said Dave Goossens, CEO of Lansweeper. "His deep expertise in sales and marketing, combined with his relentless drive and passion, will be instrumental in further accelerating our growth. Chris will play a pivotal role in helping our customers harness the full potential of Lansweeper's data to power their AI initiatives. His leadership will also be key in forging strong technology partnerships that will shape the future of our platform."

"What attracted me to Lansweeper is their unique position in the world of IT, OT and IoT assets management," said Chris Moojen. "In my view, no other company can offer the level of insight and manageability of ALL assets within a company. This allows Lansweeper's customers to not only have the best-in-class asset management solution, but to leverage the data in the system to add value to their business. To be able to help both Lansweeper and the ecosystem of customers and partners to maximize the potential of what Technology Asset Intelligence has to offer, really excites me and made me decide to join the company."

As CRO, Moojen will lead Lansweeper's global go-to-market organization, enabling customers to gain complete asset visibility across their IT, OT and IoT estates while unlocking the data needed to fuel next-generation AI initiatives.

About Lansweeper

Lansweeper is the leader in Technology Asset Intelligence, providing a single source of truth for complete visibility across IT, OT, and IoT assets-including software-across the entire technology estate. Since 2004, Lansweeper has empowered organizations to stay competitive with accurate, actionable data that strengthens security, drives strategic decisions, and boosts operational efficiency.

Its powerful platform breaks down data silos and fosters seamless collaboration across IT, security, and finance teams. Lansweeper helps IT teams optimize performance and resilience, enables MSPs to deliver greater value and accelerate growth, and empowers ISVs to differentiate their solutions.

Trusted by over 20,000 customers-including CMA CGM, Rentokil, Fiskars, Nestlé, and Nvidia-Lansweeper serves enterprises, governments, financial institutions, NGOs, and universities worldwide.

Learn more at www.lansweeper.com

LinkedIn:Chris Moojen / LinkedIn

Media Contact
Kevin Wolf, TGPR, kevin@tgprllc.com

Lansweeper logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705464/Chris_Moojen_Lansweeper_Chief_Revenue_Officer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705463/Lansweeper_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-atlassian-sales-leader-chris-moojen-joins-lansweeper-as-chief-revenue-officer-302476246.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
