FROM Digital becomes Algoworks following strategic merger;

Derek Harrar appointed CEO

Today, Algoworks Inc. announced the completion of its merger combining FROM Digital and Algoworks Solutions under private-equity (PE) owner Trivest Partners. Having fully integrated both companies, Algoworks emerges as a leading AI-native, human experience and engineering services firm with a track record of helping Fortune 500 clients grow.

Derek Harrar, CEO of Algoworks

"In an era where AI is reshaping everything, we help clients navigate complexity with clarity, delivering results via technology transformation that's not just digital, but deeply human," said Derek Harrar, CEO of Algoworks, who was appointed to lead the newly combined company. "This approach is adding value to an increasing portfolio of large enterprise clients, evidenced by the record growth we're seeing across all our practices in 2025."

Trivest selected Harrar to integrate and lead the new company as CEO based on his extensive experience scaling and driving operational excellence in PE-backed software and services companies. This role is Harrar's fourth CEO position. He previously ran Comcast's $19 billion video division as its general manager, served as operating partner at two PE firms, founded two VC-backed startups and has served on a number of public- and PE-backed, technology-company boards. Harrar's career began as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley.

Engineer for business, build for people

The new Algoworks stands with a clear focus: to help businesses thrive at the intersection of technology and people. Algoworks' engineering services span key platforms and technologies including AI, Salesforce, cloud, mobile, web and DevOps. The company's intuitive "define, build and run" services model has a proven track record adding value at any stage of an enterprise's technology lifecycle through world class technical rigor balanced with tight, data-driven operations.

Algoworks' momentum stems from its expanding AI experience, combined with deep engineering knowhow and human-centered design. Together, these core competencies serve a growing enterprise market need for advanced engineering services that align deployment of new technology with the real-life needs of the people using it. From concept to delivery and beyond, the company has demonstrated that rapid technology adoption comes from delighted users, representing the fastest path to a strong return on investment (ROI).

Algoworks' Everyday AI methodology

To propel its human-centered engineering and technology services, Algoworks applies its unique Everyday AI methodology in every delivery, across every practice. The company's experts help clients begin by targeting bite-sized AI functionality embedded pragmatically in existing workflows to drive quick wins and establish early AI momentum. This proven approach then expands to low-risk, adjacent use cases, quickly proving the business case for a staged AI roadmap.

"AI is an inherently human productivity tool, making Algoworks uniquely qualified to spearhead AI programs at large enterprise clients," said Harrar. "Our Everyday AI methodology is helping a growing portfolio of Algoworks clients define a clear path to improving productivity, reducing response times and solving a wide array of operational challenges, while rapidly achieving meaningful and sustainable ROI."

About Algoworks

Algoworks is an award-winning engineering services and experience transformation firm with offices in the United States, Europe, South America and India, bringing together a global team of engineers, architects, designers, researchers, operators and innovators who share a passion for achieving client goals. We combine human-centered design, engineering excellence and AI-empowerment to help businesses define, build and run technologies that drive measurable outcomes. With 20+ years of experience serving Fortune 500 clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia, we help businesses thrive at the intersection of technology and people. For more information, visit algoworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

