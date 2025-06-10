Novotech, a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company, is featured in The Next Frontier, a global branded series presented by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.

The Next Frontier explores how biotechnology is addressing some of the world's most urgent health and sustainability challenges. As part of the series, Novotech highlights its partnership with Tune Therapeutics in advancing a functional cure for Hepatitis B, a chronic disease impacting nearly 300 million people globally. As the global leader in Hepatitis clinical trials, Novotech brings deep therapeutic expertise and global execution capabilities to accelerate development and delivery for sponsors.

Filmed in New Zealand with world-leading hepatologist Professor Edward Gane, where an estimated 100,000 people are living with Hepatitis B, the feature highlights Novotech's partnership model for supporting biotech and small to mid-size pharma sponsors. It demonstrates how Novotech accelerates clinical development through access to expert investigators, targeted patient populations, and efficient trial infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, while showcasing its global capabilities in infectious disease research and trial delivery.

"Our inclusion in this series reflects Novotech's commitment to supporting innovators with smarter, faster, and more regionally tailored clinical solutions," said Tom Hickey, Director of Therapeutic Strategy. "Hepatitis B remains a significant global health challenge, and our teams are proud to have such a long history contributing to meaningful progress in this area."

The series will officially launch at the BIO International Convention in Boston on June 16, 2025, and is now available globally via digital platforms at BBC.com.

