Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced an expansion of its long-term collaboration with Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, in bringing Agentic AI into full-scale production across enterprise CX environments. This partnership addresses the increasing demand from global brands for sophisticated AI solutions that offer proactive, autonomous service, going beyond basic automation to deliver secure, scalable, personalized and human-centric interactions.

By integrating the large-scale and global operational capabilities of Foundever with Cognigy's powerful Agentic AI, this partnership redefines the possibilities of automation, exceeding the limitations of traditional chatbots. In a truly Agentic CX environment, Foundever ensures AI agents work seamlessly alongside humans to create a real, integrated experience across diverse customer journeys. With conversational design built on a depth of experience managing over 3.3 billion customer interactions each year, Foundever brings operational processes and training to empower both AI and human agents. Using data to drive continuous improvements across all aspects of the customer experience, the combined capabilities of Foundever and Cognigy connect data, technology and human expertise in ways that deliver unmatched value.

As organizations rush to incorporate AI, the truth is clear: simply showcasing impressive demos is not enough. Together, Foundever and Cognigy are bridging this gap while accelerating the transition of AI-powered CX into real-world applications, demonstrating tangible, measurable results. The proactive approach and strategic insight that Foundever brings into operationalizing AI technology highlights its role as both a beneficiary and a creator of substantial value. This partnership, already trusted by Fortune 500 brands worldwide, paves the way from innovative ideas to widespread enterprise implementation.

"At Foundever, we are dedicated to delivering solutions that provide real value at scale," stated Laurent Uberti, President, CEO Founder of Foundever. "Our collaboration with Cognigy is centered around deploying Agentic AI that operates effectively in production, at scale, and across various channels. Together, we're establishing a new standard for what AI can achieve in customer interactions-enhancing CX while driving significant operational efficiencies. Our clients can expect not just advanced technology but also improved customer satisfaction, reduced operational costs and the ability to respond faster to market changes."

As part of this partnership, Cognigy's platform will integrate into the global CX operations of Foundever, enabling the deployment of multilingual, autonomous AI agents across both voice and digital channels. Built for adaptability, security and scalability, Cognigy empowers organizations to move beyond trial phases and embark on impactful, measurable transformations that yield substantial returns on investment. This expanded partnership is about delivering solutions that result in faster response times and improved customer engagement, ultimately driving growth for clients of Foundever and Cognigy.

"This expanded partnership with Foundever marks a pivotal step in bringing Agentic AI into real-world CX at scale," said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and Co-founder at Cognigy. "We've already seen the value of combining Foundever's global CX delivery with Cognigy's AI Agent platform and now we're accelerating that impact. Together, we're proving that AI Agents can do more than just automate they can transform the way enterprises serve customers across channels, languages, and geographies."

The partnership's continued success was recognized at Nexus 2025, Cognigy's flagship AI summit, where Foundever received the Most Unique Use Case award in the Innovation Champions category. With over 750 attendees from global brands, the event celebrated companies leveraging Cognigy's AI Agents to deliver exceptional CX and tangible business impact.

With Foundever and Cognigy leading the charge, the future of AI-driven customer experience is here-powered by intelligent technology and a commitment to innovation. For more information on Foundever and its initiatives, visit foundever.com.

About Foundever

Foundever is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 150,000 associates across the globe, we're the team behind the best experiences for +800 of the world's leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

For more information and to book a demo visit: www.cognigy.com. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

