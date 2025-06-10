The global survey report highlights the importance of addressing gaps that will be crucial in proving the value of customer education and securing further investment for programs.

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today released new research exploring the current state of customer education. The survey identifies the key trends, challenges, and strategies that customer experience leaders are using to drive impact. Based on global insights from customer experience leadership and practitioners across the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia, the survey report reveals that while customer education is growing, there is still room for organizations to improve their programs from just being "good enough" to great.

Key findings include:

92% of organizations plan to grow their programs again in 2025

36% of respondents say education is playing a critical role in scaling support efficiently as customer bases rapidly expand.

Customer satisfaction alone is not enough to drive a customer education program. Retention matters too.

Only 1 in 6 (17%) companies say their customer education program has reached true maturity.

Customer education is still evolving, and organizations are facing barriers to scale. 35% said one of their biggest challenges is difficulty measuring impact or ROI.

"Customer education has evolved from a support add-on to a strategic imperative," said Brendan Noud, CEO and co-founder of LearnUpon. "This research confirms what we've long believed; that well-designed learning experiences not only improve customer satisfaction, but also drive long-term loyalty and business growth. As more organizations invest in education, the opportunity now is to shift from reactive programs to scalable, strategic initiatives that truly make an impact on customers and businesses."

Increasing Investments More Than Before

Essentially, business organizations are recognizing that educating customers extends beyond mere product promotion. The primary goal is to foster strong relationships, enhance customer interaction, and ensure customer satisfaction with their purchases. In the past year alone, organizations have shown that they're serious about these programs, with 93% reporting that they increased their investment in customer education. Looking ahead, 92% expect their programs to continue to grow.

This movement presents a significant strategic shift. A third (33%) of organizations have significantly increased their investment, while nearly half (45%) report a moderate rise. Even those taking a more cautious approach (16% who reported a slight increase) are moving in the same direction.

Driving Forces Behind Customer Education Programs

With investments on the rise and businesses planning for future growth, organizations have expanded their customer education from a simple tickbox to a fully developed strategy with primary objectives they want to achieve.

For many businesses, education isn't just about making customers happy it's also about making support more scalable. Today, 44% of companies say customer support is a key driver of their education programs. Additionally, more than four in ten (41%) organizations prioritize customer retention through education, with that number rising to 53% for companies with over 500 employees.

Moving Towards a Strategic Approach for Future Growth

It's clear the rise of customer education is a movement, not a moment. Organizations must shift from a reactive strategy to a proactive one to sustain the journey. As companies grow, relying solely on reactive support becomes unsustainable. For over a third (36%) of organizations, customer education is still a reactive, scrappy effort. These teams are extracting content from different sources, relying on makeshift tools, and managing responsibilities across departments.

That's where a technology stack comes in to strengthen customer education. According to customer experience leaders and practitioners, adoption of dedicated customer education platforms is still low (25%). Instead of utilizing structured learning platforms like an LMS, many businesses could still be depending on more generic tools. The right tech stack can transform customer education from a support function into a strategic driver of growth, enhancing customer engagement and understanding, and ultimately driving adoption, loyalty, and revenue.

To learn more about the data analysis from the Customer Education Report, download the whitepaper here.

Research Methodology

LearnUpon's research report was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 602 Customer Experience Leadership and Practitioners across the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia (25+). The data was collected between February 13, 2025 February 21, 2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

Learn why LearnUpon is trusted by over 1,550 businesses worldwide, including BambooHR, Hootsuite, The Adecco Group, Gusto, and PING.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610642657/en/

Contacts:

LearnUpon Contact

Alyssa Pallotti

Touchdown PR

learnupon@touchdownpr.com

512-599-4015