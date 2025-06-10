Pinduoduo, FAO Hold Global Digital Agriculture Bootcamp for Young Innovators in China

DALI, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of young entrepreneurs from eight countries have completed a three-day digital agriculture bootcamp in Yunnan province, part of a global effort to equip the next generation of agrifood leaders with the skills and tools needed to solve real-world farming challenges.

The Digital Agriculture Innovation Bootcamp, co-hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Zhejiang University, and e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, brought together 18 startup founders for hands-on training and field research. All participants were previous winners of the Global AgriInno Challenge, an FAO-led competition recognizing youth-led innovation in agriculture.

"At FAO, we believe that youth-led innovation powered by emerging technologies and Digital Public Infrastructure can play a transformative role in building more climate-resilient, efficient, and equitable agrifood systems," said Vincent Martin, director of the FAO Office of Innovation.

The bootcamp builds on the momentum of past competitions and is part of Pinduoduo's ongoing campaign to drive agricultural modernization through digital tools and scientific innovation.

The program was split into two parts. The Yunnan leg, held in the ancient village of Gusheng in Dali, gave participants firsthand exposure to how digital agriculture is being deployed at the grassroots level. Entrepreneurs conducted interviews with local farmers, visited "Science and Technology Courtyards," or field-based research stations, and observed smart farming initiatives aimed at improving soil health and reducing chemical use.

"Mechanized planting and modern practices are transforming local agriculture," said Robinson, a startup founder from Peru who took part in the bootcamp. "Seeing firsthand how digital tools are improving efficiency and sustainability has been incredibly valuable."

The first part of the bootcamp was held at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, where participants were introduced to innovation tools such as stakeholder mapping, needs assessment, and startup fundraising. Experts from FAO, Pinduoduo, and top agricultural universities shared practical strategies for scaling agri-tech solutions in smallholder contexts.

Back in Dali, participants learned how local farmers use app-based platforms to order fertilizer tailored to their crop and soil profiles. One pilot program has reportedly reduced nitrogen and phosphorus runoff into nearby Erhai Lake by more than 30%.

"This exchange gave me new ways to think about adoption," said Robinson, the startup founder. "Farmers won't pay for innovation-they'll pay for solutions that improve their lives."

For Pinduoduo, the bootcamp is part of a long-term commitment to agricultural development. The company has continuously supported initiatives such as the Global AgriInno Challenge, the Science and Technology Courtyard Competition, and now this bootcamp, all under its mission to strengthen agriculture through digital commerce and technology.

In April, Pinduoduo announced a new RMB 100 billion support plan to deepen investment in farmer support and agri-tech innovation. Agricultural research, talent development, and technology promotion are core parts of the strategy. The company said it will continue using its digital platform to improve productivity at the source of the supply chain and support rural revitalization efforts.

"Innovation technology is the wind, data empowerment is the rain, and multidisciplinary talent is the plow. Together, they drive modern agriculture forward," said Hou Kaidi, vice president at Pinduoduo. "In the next three years, we will continue to leverage the company's digital platform and resources to support global agricultural talent development and innovation, allowing the fruits of science and technology to take root in the fields and energize rural revitalization."

FAO said it will continue building its global network of Digital Agriculture Innovation Hubs, linking governments, academia, the private sector and farmers to fast-track sustainable transformation in food systems worldwide.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pinduoduo-fao-hold-global-digital-agriculture-bootcamp-for-young-innovators-in-china-302477684.html