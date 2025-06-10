Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 14:33
88,20 Euro
-1,78 % -1,60
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,0088,4014:58
87,8088,4014:54
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 14:18 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pinduoduo, FAO Hold Global Digital Agriculture Bootcamp for Young Innovators in China

DALI, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of young entrepreneurs from eight countries have completed a three-day digital agriculture bootcamp in Yunnan province, part of a global effort to equip the next generation of agrifood leaders with the skills and tools needed to solve real-world farming challenges.

The Digital Agriculture Innovation Bootcamp, co-hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Zhejiang University, and e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, brought together 18 startup founders for hands-on training and field research. All participants were previous winners of the Global AgriInno Challenge, an FAO-led competition recognizing youth-led innovation in agriculture.

"At FAO, we believe that youth-led innovation powered by emerging technologies and Digital Public Infrastructure can play a transformative role in building more climate-resilient, efficient, and equitable agrifood systems," said Vincent Martin, director of the FAO Office of Innovation.

The bootcamp builds on the momentum of past competitions and is part of Pinduoduo's ongoing campaign to drive agricultural modernization through digital tools and scientific innovation.

The program was split into two parts. The Yunnan leg, held in the ancient village of Gusheng in Dali, gave participants firsthand exposure to how digital agriculture is being deployed at the grassroots level. Entrepreneurs conducted interviews with local farmers, visited "Science and Technology Courtyards," or field-based research stations, and observed smart farming initiatives aimed at improving soil health and reducing chemical use.

"Mechanized planting and modern practices are transforming local agriculture," said Robinson, a startup founder from Peru who took part in the bootcamp. "Seeing firsthand how digital tools are improving efficiency and sustainability has been incredibly valuable."

The first part of the bootcamp was held at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, where participants were introduced to innovation tools such as stakeholder mapping, needs assessment, and startup fundraising. Experts from FAO, Pinduoduo, and top agricultural universities shared practical strategies for scaling agri-tech solutions in smallholder contexts.

Back in Dali, participants learned how local farmers use app-based platforms to order fertilizer tailored to their crop and soil profiles. One pilot program has reportedly reduced nitrogen and phosphorus runoff into nearby Erhai Lake by more than 30%.

"This exchange gave me new ways to think about adoption," said Robinson, the startup founder. "Farmers won't pay for innovation-they'll pay for solutions that improve their lives."

For Pinduoduo, the bootcamp is part of a long-term commitment to agricultural development. The company has continuously supported initiatives such as the Global AgriInno Challenge, the Science and Technology Courtyard Competition, and now this bootcamp, all under its mission to strengthen agriculture through digital commerce and technology.

In April, Pinduoduo announced a new RMB 100 billion support plan to deepen investment in farmer support and agri-tech innovation. Agricultural research, talent development, and technology promotion are core parts of the strategy. The company said it will continue using its digital platform to improve productivity at the source of the supply chain and support rural revitalization efforts.

"Innovation technology is the wind, data empowerment is the rain, and multidisciplinary talent is the plow. Together, they drive modern agriculture forward," said Hou Kaidi, vice president at Pinduoduo. "In the next three years, we will continue to leverage the company's digital platform and resources to support global agricultural talent development and innovation, allowing the fruits of science and technology to take root in the fields and energize rural revitalization."

FAO said it will continue building its global network of Digital Agriculture Innovation Hubs, linking governments, academia, the private sector and farmers to fast-track sustainable transformation in food systems worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pinduoduo-fao-hold-global-digital-agriculture-bootcamp-for-young-innovators-in-china-302477684.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.