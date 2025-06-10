ZENWORK INC: First AI-Driven Form 2290 Filing Solution, 2290.ai Launches to Streamline HVUT Tax Season

Experience the Future of 2290 Filing with Advanced AI

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / 2290.ai, an IRS-authorized eFile provider, is excited to announce its official launch. A new AI-powered platform has been designed to streamline and simplify IRS Form 2290 E-Filing.

Backed by AI-driven automation and built with a mobile-first experience in mind, 2290.ai helps users file Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) returns seamlessly.

Your Personal AI Assistant for 2290 Filing

The 2025 tax season will see a new era of tax form filing with the launch of 2290.ai. Built with a powerful AI assistant that handles everything from data extraction to submission, this new platform is here to make 2290 filing easier and faster.

Designed with the needs of 2290 filers in mind, the platform uses the power of AI to reduce manual processes that traditionally burden the 2290 filing workflow. It aims to eliminate repetitive and manual tasks from the filing process. Users can expect up to 82% savings in time spent on data validation alone, allowing them to focus on running their operations.

Due Date For Filing IRS Form 2029 2025

For vehicles in use during the 2025-2026 tax season, the 2290 filing deadline has been extended to September 2, 2025, as August 31st falls on a Sunday and September 1st is Labor Day.

AI Features That Work for You

Backed by cutting-edge AI and IRS authorization, the platform introduces industry-first features tailored for seamless 2290 filing.

Instant AI Assistance with OCR

2290.ai brings together the power of instant AI support and real-time Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to make Form 2290 filing faster and easier for seasoned filers and bulk users. Simply snap and upload Schedule 1, and the AI will instantly extract and populate key information. There is no requirement for manual data entry. This is especially valuable for high-volume filers who want to minimize errors, reduce IRS rejections, and save hours of processing time.

Guided eFile Wizard

For first-time filers or those unfamiliar with the 2290 filing process, the Guided eFile Wizard provides detailed step-by-step support. This user-friendly tool walks filers through each section of the form, offering helpful tips, real-time FAQs, and explanations of IRS rules along the way.

One-Click eFiling

Submit Form 2290 accurately and deliver Schedule 1 with a single click. Our platform offers built-in error checking and is deeply integrated with the IRS eFile system for seamless and secure 2290 eFiling .

Mobile-First Filing

2290.ai was built with a mobile-first design. The responsive interface works seamlessly across smartphones, tablets, and desktops, allowing users to file securely from anywhere, anytime.

Autofill Information

The platform's smart memory securely stores prior filings and auto-populates business and vehicle details in future returns. This not only reduces repetitive data entry but also increases efficiency for multiple filings.

Pre-File Form 2290 for TY 2025-26

With the launch of 2290.ai, users can now prefile Form 2290 for the 2025-2026 tax year ahead of the IRS processing window, which officially begins on July 1, 2025. Prefiled returns are prioritized by the IRS. Users will receive their stamped Schedule 1 as soon as approval is granted.

About 2290.ai

2290.ai is an IRS-authorized eFile provider and the first in the industry to introduce AI-assisted HVUT (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) filing. The platform has been designed to streamline and simplify the 2290 filing process by combining intelligent automation with a user-friendly interface.

To learn more or start your 2290 eFiling, visit www.2290.ai

